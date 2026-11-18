Sioux Falls native Mason McCormick has been a stalwart on the Steelers offensive line and has had a great start to the 2026 season.

On Sunday, that season got derailed as fans braced for tough news after a very scary ankle injury.

The former Roosevelt Roughrider and SDSU Jackrabbit alum had to carted off the field on Sunday night, and fans near and far feared the worst.

On Wednesday morning, the team announced a very positive update on McCormick, who reportedly did not suffer a fracture:

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick suffered a dislocated ankle but does not have a fracture, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, leaving him with a chance of returning during the playoffs.

McCormick was carted off the field in an air cast after being injured in the second quarter of Sunday's 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But sources told Rapoport that McCormick does not need surgery and that the ankle was popped back into place on the field.

A key part of the Steelers' nucleus of young offensive linemen, McCormick suffered the injury as defensive tackle Jonathan Allen bulldozed him into quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a third-down sack. With McCormick still on the ground, Rodgers quickly waved for medical personnel.

"Made a lot of us sick to our stomach," left tackle Troy Fautanu said of seeing his teammate's injury. "I mean, seeing stuff like that, I had never seen anything like that before. But obviously prayers up for Mason. Just making sure we're checking on the person, not really the player right now."

Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, McCormick has made 39 career starts after moving into the starting lineup as right guard in Week 4 of his rookie season. McCormick hasn't missed a game since becoming a starter, and this offseason, he switched to the left side of the line along with Fautanu, who was also drafted in 2024.

Information from ESPN's Brooke Pryor was used in this report.

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It's great news for McCormick, as well as the Steelers offensive line moving forward. He will definitely miss time, but the team holds out hope that he could be back for a playoff run.

The Steelers take on the Eagles in Philadelphia this weekend.

Source: Sources - Steelers G McCormick won't need surgery on ankle - ESPN

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