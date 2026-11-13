It's a massive NFC North battle on tap from Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Both the Packers and Vikings have impressive records, but are both desperate for a win in the matchup on Sunday.

The NFC North is the league's best division this year, and both teams are trying to keep pace in the wild race to the finish line.

The Vikings are coming off of their worst performance of the season in a 23-6 home loss to the Bills, while Green Bay has won two straight and five of their last six games.

Both teams enter Sunday's matchup with a lengthy list of injuries.

As of Friday afternoon, the Vikings have ruled out five players, and the Packers four. Here's the full report. Here's a few of the big names that are either out or questionable:

Minnesota Vikings

Out - LB Blake Cashman, TE TJ Hockenson, WR Jauan Jennings

Questionable - WR Jordan Addison, OLB Kyle Van Noy, S Josh Metellus

Green Bay Packers

Out - C Sean Rhyan, RB Josh Jacobs

Questionable - S Javon Bullard, S Xavier McKinney, EDGE Lukas Van Ness, G Kevin Zeitler

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Kickoff from Lambeau Field on Sunday is set for 12:00 CT. The game can be seen on FOX, and can be heard locally beginning at Noon on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Packers list seven questionable, rule out four vs. Vikings

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