The Minnesota Vikings were notably without the services of veteran wide receiver Jordan Addison on Sunday.

Despite both he and TJ Hockenson missing the game, the Vikings dominated the Packers 30-10 on the road in Green Bay.

After a thumb injury occurred late last week in practice, the veteran wideout might be missing a few more games in the weeks ahead.

Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings receiver Jordan Addison could be out for a month because of a thumb injury that will require surgery, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

O'Connell termed it a "freak injury" that occurred while Addison was "catching passes on air" during practice last Friday, aggravating a minor injury Addison had dealt with since training camp. The Vikings listed him as questionable on their injury report and then made him inactive after a short warmup Sunday morning before their 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

O'Connell said Addison's projected return is "right around hopefully that short-term IR kind of window." Players who are placed on injured reserve must miss at least four games.

"I don't anticipate it being a long-term kind of thing," O'Connell said.

If Addison goes on injured reserve, the earliest he could return is for the Vikings' Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, scheduled to be played on "Sunday Night Football."

Addison missed the Vikings' Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints because of a hamstring injury. In seven starts this season, he has caught 18 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown.

With Addison sidelined against the Packers, and veteran Jauan Jennings already declared out because of a calf injury, second-year receiver Tai Felton got his third NFL start alongside Justin Jefferson. Felton caught three passes for 33 yards. Another second-year receiver, Myles Price, caught four passes for 49 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown.

The Vikings waived veteran Odell Beckham Jr. last week but he re-signed to their practice squad and would be available for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City if needed.

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