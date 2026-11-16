We've reached the field of eight stage across all three classes of South Dakota High School volleyball.

The SoDak16 has been trimmed down to just eight teams in each class, and we've got the matchups, dates, and times set for the state tournaments.

In AA, Harrisburg is your #1 seed, while Sioux Falls Christian (A) and Bennett County (B) represent their respective classes.

This year, all three classes will play at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls, with action set to get underway on Thursday. For information on attending this year's tournaments, visit the official SDHSAA link here.

Here's the link to view all three tournament brackets.

Lastly, here are the first-round matchups in each class:

A

#9 Jefferson vs. #1 Harrisburg - 11:00am CT

#5 O'Gorman vs. #4 SF Washington - 12:45pm CT

#7 Watertown vs. #2 Brandon Valley - 5:00pm CT

#6 RC Stevens vs. #3 SF Lincoln - 6:45pm CT

AA

#8 Lennox vs. #1 SF Christian - 11:00am CT

#5 Aberdeen Roncalli vs. #4 Clark/Willow Lake - 12:45pm CT

#7 Dakota Valley vs. #2 Dell Rapids - 5:00pm CT

#6 Wagner vs. #3 St. Thomas More - 6:45pm CT

B

#8 Castlewood vs. #1 Bennett County - 11:00am CT

#5 Harding County vs. #4 Northwestern - 12:45pm CT

#7 Deubrook Area vs. #2 Warner - 5:00pm CT

#6 Gayville-Volin vs. #3 Chester - 6:45pm CT

Sources: Volleyball Championships – SDHSAA and Bound

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