Rashee Rice has had a very challenging start to his NFL career.

The 2023 second-round pick got his career off to a tremendous start, but has struggled with off the field issues since.

On Thursday, Rice reportedly filed for bankruptcy in federal court.

Per ESPN.com:

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice filed for bankruptcy in federal court Wednesday, claiming he has more than $3.45 million in debts, according to federal court records.

Rice, who filed in the Northern District of Texas bankruptcy court, claimed more than $2.1 million of his debts are tied to varying plaintiffs suing him in civil litigations that have either been settled or are awaiting trial.

Rice, 26, has been sued by multiple individuals for his role in a high-speed multicar crash in Dallas in 2024 and an ex-girlfriend alleging he repeatedly assaulted her from 2023 to 2025.

In the filing, Rice claimed to have $677,054 in personal assets, including $421,825 in "deferred compensation." The filing claims Rice has $13,640 in his checking accounts. He claims to rent a residence and that he does not own any property.

Rice filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which is for "individuals who have financial difficulty preventing them from paying their debts and who are willing to allow their non-exempt property to be used to pay their creditors," according to the bankruptcy filing. Rice claimed $39,241 of his personal assets to be nonexempt.

The documents claim Rice's largest creditor is still owed $979,837 as part of a 2025 civil settlement related to the crash. Rice is disputing potential debts in some of the civil trials, including a combined $700,000 in lawsuits filed by 2024 crash victims and $200,000 as part of the alleged assault suit.

According to the documents, Rice used his Super Bowl LVIII ring, which he valued at $160,000, as collateral with Thomas McMurray, his attorney in the pending civil litigations.

Rice's bankruptcy attorney, David Shuster, and the Chiefs had no comment about the bankruptcy filing. McMurray did not immediately respond to messages left by ESPN seeking comment.

Rice is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Chiefs and is expected to make $1,560,711 in base salary in 2026. He has played in five games this season, with 20 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Source: Chiefs' Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy, cites $3.45M debt - ESPN

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