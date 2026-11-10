The NFL Trade Deadline looms on Tuesday afternoon, with many teams scrambling for solutions and additions to their roster.

Monday came with a flurry of moves, most of which by the Jaguars, and more are expected on deadline day.

The official NFL Trade Deadline is 3:00 CT on Tuesday afternoon.

Thus far this season, we are already in double-digit trade territory with many more likely on the way.

Here's your one-stop-shop deadline tracker as well as rumor mill as well approach the deadline this afternoon.

The Minnesota Vikings might be active ahead of the deadline, and may be in the quarterback market after a disastrous offensive performance on Monday Night Football:

Coach Kevin O'Connell deferred the question to general manager Nolan Teasley after Monday night's 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was the third game this season that the Vikings failed to score a touchdown, a level of production that has threatened to waste high-level play from their defense and special teams.

"We've had dialogue about a lot of different positions," O'Connell said. "Tight turnaround, obviously, playing the Monday night game, and we'll get right to work on any potential moves that can be there. But really just focused on the game tonight, which was not good enough in any way, shape or form."

Sources: ESPN and 2026 NFL trade deadline updates

Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 Players in Preseason NFL MVP Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien