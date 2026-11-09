The Green Bay Packers scored another lopsided win on Sunday, and it came with a ton of excitement.

In the wake of the game, Josh Jacobs' finger injury has dampened the mood in Titletown.

The veteran running back will reportedly miss extended time, and may need to go on injured reserve.

Per ESPN.com:

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs needs surgery on the fractured ring finger on his right hand, and coach Matt LaFleur wouldn't rule out the possibility that Jacobs would have to be placed on injured reserve.

If Jacobs is placed on IR, he would miss at least four games.

LaFleur said Jacobs playing through the injury wasn't an option.

"He tried last night, he just had no grip strength," LaFleur said.

Jacobs twice went to the locker room during the Packers' 45-27 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday to see if something could be done to protect his hand while still playing. At first, the Packers' medical staff tried to tape it, but when they didn't feel comfortable with that, they tried a cast.

Even with that, Jacobs never returned.

The Packers were already without running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was inactive because of a knee injury.

Nevertheless, behind 68 yards on 14 carries from Kaleb Johnson, they rushed for 129 yards on 32 carries -- breaking the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time in nine games this season.

Before Sunday, the Packers had eight straight games with fewer than 90 yards rushing, the longest streak by any team to begin a season since the 1990 Colts (10) and tied for the third-longest streak to start a season in NFL history, according to ESPN Research.

The Packers (6-3) came into the game averaging just 60.6 yards rushing, the fewest by any team that had a winning record through eight games in NFL history.

Source: ESPN

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