A pair of metro schools will face off in the Class 11AAA Title Game on Saturday from inside the Dakota Dome.

Sioux Falls Jefferson picked up a resounding 58-12 win over Harrisburg on Friday night to advance to the title game with an undefeated mark of 11-0 on the season.

On the other side, Lincoln won in thrilling walk-off fashion over Brandon Valley in Overtime 37-34. Here's a look at the play that won it for the Patriots.

With the dust settled, we've got a whale of a game on tap to settle the season of 11AAA football between the Patriots and Cavaliers. Earlier this season, Jefferson dominated in a 42-14 final.

The Patriots haven't lost since, and at 9-2 have redemption on their minds on Saturday Night. Kickoff from inside the Dakota Dome is set for 7:30pm CT.

For Lincoln, it marks their fourth consecutive title game appearance. After winning back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, the Patriots fell to Brandon Valley last year. This will be Jefferson's first title game appearance since winning it all in their inaugural season of 2022.

In 11A, Sioux Falls Christian aims to make it back-to-back state titles as they once again meet the Lennox Orioles. It will be the third straight title game featuring the schools.

Here's a look at all of the brackets and matchups on the way, as well as the schedule for the title games inside the Dakota Dome:

Brackets (Via GoBound)

11AAA, 11AA, 11A, 11B, 9AA, 9A, 9B, All-Nations 9A, All-Nations 9B

Schedule (Via SDHSAA)

Thursday, November 12 Class 9B – 10:00 AM CT

#2 St. Mary’s (11-0) vs. #1 Wall (11-0) Class 9A – 1:00 PM CT

#5 Bennett County (10-1) vs. #2 Freeman (11-0) Class 9AA – 7:30 PM CT

#3 Platte-Geddes (10-1) vs. #1 Parkston (11-0)

Friday, November 13 Class 11B – 10:00 AM CT

#2 St. Thomas More (11-0) vs. #1 Elk Point-Jefferson (11-0) Class 11A – 1:00 PM CT

#3 Lennox (9-2) vs. #1 Sioux Falls Christian (11-0) Class 11AA – 7:30 PM CT

#3 Watertown (8-3) vs. #1 Pierre T.F. Riggs (11-0)

Saturday, November 14

Class 11AAA – 7:30 PM CT

#2 Sioux Falls Lincoln (9-2) vs. #1 Sioux Falls Jefferson (11-0)

Sources: Pairings & Schedule – Football – SDHSAA and Bound

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