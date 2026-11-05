Just a few weeks remain in both the FCS and DII football regular seasons.

As we approach the finish line and gear up for the postseason, let's take a look at where our area teams stack up in their respective conference races and postseason push.

First, let's take a look at the NSIC, where all three South Dakota-based schools still are very much in the mix.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings & Remaining Games:

Mankato (9-0, 8-0) - vs. Augustana, @ Moorhead

Duluth (7-2, 7-1) - @ Bemidji, vs. Minot

Augustana (7-2, 6-2) - @ Mankato, vs. Wayne State

Wayne State (7-2, 6-2) - vs. Sioux Falls, @ Augustana

Sioux Falls (6-3, 6-2) - @ Wayne State, vs. C-SP

Northern State (6-3, 5-3) - @ Minot, vs. Jamestown

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Here's a look at where each team finds themselves in the latest Super Region 3 Rankings this week:

*The winner of each conference (GLIAC, G-MAC, NSIC, GLVC) will make the postseason, as well as the highest-ranked four remaining teams in the regional rankings.

1) Ferris State (GLIAC)

2) Northwood (G-MAC)

3) Mankato (NSIC)

4) Michigan Tech (GLIAC)

5) Davenport (GLIAC)

6) Findlay (G-MAC)

7) Duluth (NSIC)

8) Augustana (NSIC)

9) Wayne State (NSIC)

10) Tiffin (G-MAC)

11) Northern State (NSIC)

14) Sioux Falls (NSIC)

17) William Jewell (GLVC)

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Now, let's take a look at how the Missouri Valley race is looking with three weeks to go:

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Standings & Remaining Games:

Youngstown State (7-2, 5-1) - @ Murray St, vs. Illinois State, BYE

SDSU (7-2, 4-1) - @ UNI, @ Southern Illinois, vs. Indiana State

South Dakota (7-3, 4-2) - BYE, vs. UNI, @ Illinois State

Illinois State (7-2, 3-2) - @ North Dakota, @ Youngstown State, vs. South Dakota

Northern Iowa (4-4, 3-2) - vs. SDSU, @ South Dakota, @ Murray State

North Dakota (6-4, 3-3) - vs. Illinois State, BYE, vs. Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois (4-5, 2-3) - @ Indiana State, vs. SDSU, @ North Dakota

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Lastly, here's a look at the latest committee rankings in the FCS:

1) Montana State

2) Tarleton State

3) Stephen F. Austin

4) SDSU

5) Youngstown State

6) Northern Arizona

7) Austin Peay

8) South Dakota

9) Tennessee Tech

10) Lamar

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Sources: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and MVFC

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The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien