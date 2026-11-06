Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Opening Day Roster
The Sioux Falls Skyforce officially begin their season on the road this weekend, taking on the Grand Rapids Gold.
Before long, the team will make their home debut against the Windy City Bulls on Friday, November 20th.
The team officially announced its opening day roster, which comes with plenty of new faces.
Here's a look at the roster, guided by new Head Coach Mario Casamajor:
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce, NBA G League affiliate of the Miami HEAT, announced today the team's 2026-27 opening day roster ahead of the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.
Led by first-year Head Coach Mario Casamajor, the Skyforce's opening day roster stands at 13 players, including Miami HEAT two-way players Tre Donaldson, Vladislav Goldin and Keshad Johnson.
The roster features returning Skyforce players Bez Mbeng and Gabriel Madsen, along with NBA veterans Dennis Smith Jr., Lester Quinones and Kylor Kelley. Sioux Falls also welcomes Tyon Grant-Foster, selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.
The Skyforce begin their 2026-27 season on Saturday, Nov. 7, on the road against the Grand Rapids Gold. Sioux Falls opens its home schedule on Friday, Nov. 20, against the Windy City Bulls at the Sanford Pentagon.
The Skyforce's 2026-27 opening day roster is listed below:
No.
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College/Country
3
Bez Mbeng
G
6-4
185
Yale
5
AJ Staton-McCray
G
6-4
200
Seton Hall
7
Nathan Missia-Dio
F
6-10
223
Belgium
13
Tyon Grant-Foster
G
6-7
215
Gonzaga
14
J'Vonne Hadley
G
6-5
210
Louisville
16
Keshad Johnson*
F
6-6
225
Arizona
20
Ian Schieffelin
F
6-8
240
Clemson
24
Tre Donaldson*
G
6-3
198
Miami (Florida)
25
Lester Quinones
G
6-5
208
Memphis
26
Dennis Smith Jr.
G
6-2
205
North Carolina State
35
Kylor Kelley
C
7-0
230
Oregon State
50
Vladislav Goldin*
C
7-0
250
Michigan
88
Gabriel Madsen
F
6-6
200
Utah
*Indicates Miami HEAT two-way player.
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