Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Opening Day Roster

Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Opening Day Roster

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The Sioux Falls Skyforce officially begin their season on the road this weekend, taking on the Grand Rapids Gold.

Before long, the team will make their home debut against the Windy City Bulls on Friday, November 20th.

The team officially announced its opening day roster, which comes with plenty of new faces.

Here's a look at the roster, guided by new Head Coach Mario Casamajor:

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce, NBA G League affiliate of the Miami HEAT, announced today the team's 2026-27 opening day roster ahead of the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

Led by first-year Head Coach Mario Casamajor, the Skyforce's opening day roster stands at 13 players, including Miami HEAT two-way players Tre Donaldson, Vladislav Goldin and Keshad Johnson.

The roster features returning Skyforce players Bez Mbeng and Gabriel Madsen, along with NBA veterans Dennis Smith Jr., Lester Quinones and Kylor Kelley. Sioux Falls also welcomes Tyon Grant-Foster, selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

The Skyforce begin their 2026-27 season on Saturday, Nov. 7, on the road against the Grand Rapids Gold. Sioux Falls opens its home schedule on Friday, Nov. 20, against the Windy City Bulls at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Skyforce's 2026-27 opening day roster is listed below:

No.

Player

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

College/Country

3

Bez Mbeng

G

6-4

185

Yale

5

AJ Staton-McCray

G

6-4

200

Seton Hall

7

Nathan Missia-Dio

F

6-10

223

Belgium

13

Tyon Grant-Foster

G

6-7

215

Gonzaga

14

J'Vonne Hadley

G

6-5

210

Louisville

16

Keshad Johnson*

F

6-6

225

Arizona

20

Ian Schieffelin

F

6-8

240

Clemson

24

Tre Donaldson*

G

6-3

198

Miami (Florida)

25

Lester Quinones

G

6-5

208

Memphis

26

Dennis Smith Jr.

G

6-2

205

North Carolina State

35

Kylor Kelley

C

7-0

230

Oregon State

50

Vladislav Goldin*

C

7-0

250

Michigan

88

Gabriel Madsen

F

6-6

200

Utah

*Indicates Miami HEAT two-way player.

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