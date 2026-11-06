The Sioux Falls Skyforce officially begin their season on the road this weekend, taking on the Grand Rapids Gold.

Before long, the team will make their home debut against the Windy City Bulls on Friday, November 20th.

The team officially announced its opening day roster, which comes with plenty of new faces.

Here's a look at the roster, guided by new Head Coach Mario Casamajor:

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce, NBA G League affiliate of the Miami HEAT, announced today the team's 2026-27 opening day roster ahead of the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

Led by first-year Head Coach Mario Casamajor, the Skyforce's opening day roster stands at 13 players, including Miami HEAT two-way players Tre Donaldson, Vladislav Goldin and Keshad Johnson.

The roster features returning Skyforce players Bez Mbeng and Gabriel Madsen, along with NBA veterans Dennis Smith Jr., Lester Quinones and Kylor Kelley. Sioux Falls also welcomes Tyon Grant-Foster, selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

The Skyforce begin their 2026-27 season on Saturday, Nov. 7, on the road against the Grand Rapids Gold. Sioux Falls opens its home schedule on Friday, Nov. 20, against the Windy City Bulls at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Skyforce's 2026-27 opening day roster is listed below:

 No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College/Country 3 Bez Mbeng G 6-4 185 Yale 5 AJ Staton-McCray G 6-4 200 Seton Hall 7 Nathan Missia-Dio F 6-10 223 Belgium 13 Tyon Grant-Foster G 6-7 215 Gonzaga 14 J'Vonne Hadley G 6-5 210 Louisville 16 Keshad Johnson* F 6-6 225 Arizona 20 Ian Schieffelin F 6-8 240 Clemson 24 Tre Donaldson* G 6-3 198 Miami (Florida) 25 Lester Quinones G 6-5 208 Memphis 26 Dennis Smith Jr. G 6-2 205 North Carolina State 35 Kylor Kelley C 7-0 230 Oregon State 50 Vladislav Goldin* C 7-0 250 Michigan 88 Gabriel Madsen F 6-6 200 Utah

*Indicates Miami HEAT two-way player.

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