Brooklyn Meyer is officially back for a fifth and final season with the SDSU Jackrabbit Women's basketball program.

After a Senior year in which she led the Jacks to a 27-7 finish and yet another NCAA Tournament appearance, many questioned whether or not she would (or could) return.

With an offseason ruling allowing athletes to play 5 seasons over the course of 5 years, Meyer made a return to SDSU briefly with the Volleyball program and is now listed on the basketball roster.

While there is not yet official word from the University on the addition, she is currently listed on the roster ahead of the season.

Here's more of the details on the Larchwood, Iowa native's return to the basketball court.

Meyer has suited up for four years of Jackrabbit basketball and has 101 starts thus far in her career. She is a three-time All-Summit League selection, and was named the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year last season.

Meyer has 2,097 career points and is coming off her most impressive season yet. She tallied career highs in points per game, rebounds, assists, and blocks last season. In addition, she posted her best marks in both field goal and free throw percentage.

Meyer is now one of four forwards listed on the roster, joined by Senior Maggie Hartwig, R-Sophomore Jaidyn Dunn, and Sophomore Brooklynn Felchle.

The Jackrabbits host an exhibition against St. Cloud State on Wednesday Night before the season officially begins against Creighton in Brookings on Monday, November 2nd. Find the full schedule here.

Source: Sioux Falls Live and South Dakota State University Athletics

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