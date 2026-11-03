Checking in on NFL MVP, Super Bowl Odds at Midseason
Somehow, we have already reached the midway point of the NFL regular season.
The first eight complete weeks went by in a blink, and now we can officially began to talk about the stretch run and playoff race.
The Buffalo Bills pace the current field in the AFC at 6-1, while the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are tied atop the NFC with 6-1 marks.
Let's take a look at the current playoff field in both conferences, as well as the latest NFL MVP and Super Bowl odds.
First, here's a look at the current playoff picture:
AFC
1) Buffalo Bills (6-1)
2) Denver Broncos (6-2)
3) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
4) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2)
5) Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)
6) Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)
7) New England Patriots (5-3)
First Team Out - Cleveland Browns (5-3)
NFC
1) San Francisco 49ers (6-1)
2) Minnesota Vikings (6-1)
3) New York Giants (4-2-1)
4) Carolina Panthers (3-4)
5) Chicago Bears (6-2)
6) Detroit Lions (5-2)
7) Green Bay Packers (5-3)
First Team Out - Seattle Seahawks (4-4)
Super Bowl Odds
*All odds courtesy of DraftKingsSportsbook as of 11/3/2026 and are subject to change.
San Francisco 49ers +580
Buffalo Bills +600
Jacksonville Jaguars +950
Chicago Bears +950
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Seattle Seahawks +1050
LA Rams +1100
Cincinnati Bengals +1400
Denver Broncos +1600
New England Patriots +1900
Minnesota Vikings +1900
Detroit Lions +1900
Green Bay Packers +3000
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Lastly, here's a look at the Top 10 in MVP Odds at midseason:
Josh Allen +165
Brock Purdy +450
Joe Burrow +475
Caleb Williams +500
Trevor Lawrence +950
Drake Maye +1500
Patrick Mahomes +1700
Jordan Love +2500
Jared Goff +3000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba/Jahmyr Gibbs +6000
Source: NFL MVP Odds & Lines | DraftKings Sportsbook
The Top 10 Players in Preseason NFL MVP Odds
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien