Somehow, we have already reached the midway point of the NFL regular season.

The first eight complete weeks went by in a blink, and now we can officially began to talk about the stretch run and playoff race.

The Buffalo Bills pace the current field in the AFC at 6-1, while the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are tied atop the NFC with 6-1 marks.

Let's take a look at the current playoff field in both conferences, as well as the latest NFL MVP and Super Bowl odds.

First, here's a look at the current playoff picture:

AFC

1) Buffalo Bills (6-1)

2) Denver Broncos (6-2)

3) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

4) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2)

5) Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

6) Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)

7) New England Patriots (5-3)

First Team Out - Cleveland Browns (5-3)

NFC

1) San Francisco 49ers (6-1)

2) Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

3) New York Giants (4-2-1)

4) Carolina Panthers (3-4)

5) Chicago Bears (6-2)

6) Detroit Lions (5-2)

7) Green Bay Packers (5-3)

First Team Out - Seattle Seahawks (4-4)

Super Bowl Odds

*All odds courtesy of DraftKingsSportsbook as of 11/3/2026 and are subject to change.

San Francisco 49ers +580

Buffalo Bills +600

Jacksonville Jaguars +950

Chicago Bears +950

Kansas City Chiefs +1000

Seattle Seahawks +1050

LA Rams +1100

Cincinnati Bengals +1400

Denver Broncos +1600

New England Patriots +1900

Minnesota Vikings +1900

Detroit Lions +1900

Green Bay Packers +3000

--

Lastly, here's a look at the Top 10 in MVP Odds at midseason:

Josh Allen +165

Brock Purdy +450

Joe Burrow +475

Caleb Williams +500

Trevor Lawrence +950

Drake Maye +1500

Patrick Mahomes +1700

Jordan Love +2500

Jared Goff +3000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba/Jahmyr Gibbs +6000

Source: NFL MVP Odds & Lines | DraftKings Sportsbook

Get our free mobile app