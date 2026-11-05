SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After four consecutive sold-out events, the Sioux Falls Sports Authority is taking the Sioux Falls Boxing Classic to a bigger stage. The fifth annual event will move to the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Thursday, January 21, 2027, creating an opportunity for more fans and businesses to experience one of the city's most unique sporting events.

Created in 2022 by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and produced in partnership with Sioux Falls-based 15th Round Promotions, the Sioux Falls Boxing Classic blends the excitement of professional boxing with the atmosphere of a dinner gala delivering an evening unlike any other in the region. Event proceeds benefit local non-profits.

"Four straight sellouts tell us we've created something special, and the demand continues to grow," said Jerry Palleschi, Project Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. "Moving to the Sioux Falls Convention Center allows us to build on that momentum, welcome a larger audience and introduce more people to an event that has quickly become a favorite on the Sioux Falls calendar."

Unlike a traditional boxing event, the Sioux Falls Boxing Classic trades arena-style seating for an elegant atmosphere, with all guests seated at tables and suites. Every ticket includes dinner, creating a distinctive experience that combines high-energy professional sports with an upscale evening of socializing and entertainment.

The expanded venue also allows for additional seating and ticket options. Tables of eight start at $800. A limited number of ringside VIP table options are also available, offering guests seating closest to the ring. Plus, for the first time in the event’s history, an individual ticket is available for $125 per person. Suites are sold out.

“What makes the Sioux Falls Boxing Classic so different is that you don’t have to be a boxing fan to love it,” said Thomas Lee, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. “Some come for the fights, others for the atmosphere, food, and camaraderie. But when you combine it all, you create an experience that’s hard to describe and even harder to replicate. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind night in Sioux Falls.”

Proceeds from the Sioux Falls Boxing Classic benefit VOA Dakotas and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, helping support programs and initiatives that make a positive impact throughout the Sioux Falls community.