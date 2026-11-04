Sam Darnold suffered a scary-looking hip injury in the season opener, and now is dealing with a new injury that will cause him to miss time.

This is tough news for Seattle, who after Monday's loss to Chicago fell to 4-4 on the season and outside of the NFC playoff picture.

The veteran quarterback is now dealing with a quad injury.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Quarterback Sam Darnold will not play in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals after suffering a quad injury late in Monday’s loss to the Bears, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald announced in his Wednesday press conference.

“It’ll be week-to-week for Sam,” Macdonald said. “He’s not going to go on IR.”

Macdonald noted the club intends to start Drew Lock on Sunday, but he’s also working through an injury.

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The Seahawks need to stack wins in the worst way, and will hope to do so on Sunday when they take on the Cardinals at home at 3:25 CT.

Source: ProFootballTalk

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