Jack Campbell went down during Sunday's win over the Vikings with a scary neck injury and had to be carted off of the field.

The Iowa alum was immediately treated at a local hospital, and there were not many updates as of Monday morning on his status.

Monday afternoon the Lions shared on social media that there is a positive update in Jack's condition.

The Linebacker is continuing to rest and recover at an area hospital, and the Lions shared the following message:

Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital. Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time.

It remains to be seen the extent of his injuries, but it's great news that the Lions shared on Monday.

Per ESPN.com:

Lions All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell was placed on a backboard and carted off the field early in the fourth quarter of Detroit's 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital and will remain there overnight for continued evaluation and monitoring of a neck injury. The team said he is resting and they will provide further updates as they become available. "We're thinking about him," coach Dan Campbell said after the game. Campbell was face down on the turf and was not moving after hitting tight end T.J. Hockenson for his third tackle of the game. He was evaluated by medical personnel before being strapped to a board and carefully lifted onto a cart to a round of applause.

Campbell starred at the University of Iowa from 2019-22 and was a 2-time All-American during his time with the Hawkeyes. He was a first-round pick by Detroit in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Lions travel to take on the Dolphins on Sunday.

Source: Lions linebacker Jack Campbell placed on backboard, carted off - ESPN

Get our free mobile app