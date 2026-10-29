Break out the popcorn (or candy corn) and grab a seat, we're in for one heck of a ride on Saturday in Brookings.

It's either the 119th or the 120th all-time meeting, as the heated rivals can't seem to agree on exactly the number of games played thus far.

Regardless, it's been well over a century of bad blood between the Jacks and the Yotes, as the series dates back to 1889.

Here's your full preview of the Halloween afternoon action on the way from Brookings, featuring tidbits from both programs ahead of the matchup.

The Series

SERIES HISTORY - GoYotes.com

South Dakota and South Dakota State are set to meet for the 120th time on Saturday in the second-longest rivalry series west of the Mississippi River.

The series dates back to 1889 when, in fact, South Dakota was not even officially a state when the first game was played back in May 1889 (Statehood coming in November 1889).

The Jackrabbits hold a slight advantage in the all-time series, 58-54-7.

In Brookings, the Jacks lead it 32-14-3 as USD looks for their first win up north since the 2000 season.

The Yotes won the 2025 game in Vermillion, 24-17, in a color rush game.

Here's the series info from a Jackrabbit perspective:

THE SERIES: According to SDSU records, Saturday's game will mark the 119th all-time meeting between the Jackrabbits and Coyotes on the gridiron. The series dates back to a 6-6 tie back in 1889, in a game that was played in Sioux Falls.

Overall, the Jackrabbits hold a 58-53-7 advantage in the series.

The two programs were longstanding members of the North Central Conference and often played season home-and-home series during their days competing at the NCAA Division II level.

After a nine-year hiatus as the institutions made their moves to Division I competition on separate timetables, the series resumed in 2012, when USD gained entry into the Missouri Valley Football Conference. SDSU has won 10 of the 13 meetings during the Division I era, including all six matchups played in Brookings.

USD ended a three-game winning streak in the series by the Jackrabbits with a 24-17 victory on Nov. 8, 2025, in the DakotaDome. L.J. Phillips' 32-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter held up as the winning score.

Last season's contest marked the seventh time in the 13 meetings since the series restarted at the Division I level that the game was decided by one score.

#6 South Dakota Coyotes (7-2 Overall, 4-1 MVFC, 2-2 Road)

Wins - Cent. Conn. St., N. Colorado, Eastern Wash., Indiana St., Southern Ill., Murray St., UND

Losses - Boise State, Youngstown State

Offensive Stats - 37.7 PPG, 192.7 Rush YPG, 217.1 Pass YPG

Defensive Stats - 24.2 PPGa, 167.3 Rush YPGa, 203.9 Pass YPGa

Turnovers - 6 INT, 3 FL (Offense), 4 INT, 9 FR (Defense) - +4 Margin

What Coach is Saying:

Vitzthum on Finishing Games

Vitzthum on Rivalry

Vitzthum on Jackrabbit QB Chase Mason

Vitzthum on Jackrabbits

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#5 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-2 Overall, 3-1 MVFC, 5-0 Home)

Wins - Stetson, New Haven, Youngstown St., Eastern Ill., Illinois St., Murray State

Losses - Northwestern, North Dakota

Offensive Stats - 37.1 PPG, 263.4 Rush YPG, 209.4 Pass YPG

Defensive Stats - 15.8 PPGa, 119.2 Rush YPGa, 176.0 Pass YPGa

Turnovers - 2 INT, 4 FL (Offense), 3 INT, 9 FR (Defense) - +6 Margin

What Coach is Saying:

Jackson on Rivalry

Jackson on Coyote QB Austin Modrzewski

Jackson on USD Coyotes

Jackson Keys to the Game

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Don't miss out on any of the action up in Brookings! Kickoff is set for 3:00 on ESPNU.

Follow the links below for full previews from both programs.

Sources: University of South Dakota Athletics & South Dakota State University Athletics

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The Last Ten Winners of the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament Gallery Credit: Bert Remien