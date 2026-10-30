It was a winning start for most of the top seeds in each class of Thursday night's playoff openers in South Dakota High School football.

All four higher seeds took care of business in AAA, while only one fell in AA. In A playoff action, one higher seed (Canton) fell, while the others held serve.

Here's a look at the notable area results from the Thursday night playoff openers, as well as the updated brackets and matchups:

Class AAA

(UPDATED BRACKET)

#8 RC Central 10

#1 Jefferson 52

#5 O’Gorman 24

#4 Harrisburg 41

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#7 Washington 7

#2 Lincoln 42

#6 Roosevelt 0

#3 Brandon Valley 42

Class AA

(UPDATED BRACKET)

#5 Sturgis Brown 21

#4 Tea Area 14

Class A

(UPDATED BRACKET)

#8 Milbank 0

#1 SF Christian 44

#5 Dell Rapids 7

#4 Canton 3

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#7 Dakota Valley 12

#2 West Central 47

#6 Madison 20

#3 Lennox 48

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For a look at updated brackets for all classes, visit GoBound here.

For the latest on the SDHSFB playoffs, visit the official SDHSAA site here.

Source: Bound | High school sports - Football 2026-27 and Football – SDHSAA

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