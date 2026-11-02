After Another Winning Weekend, Augie Hockey Now #8 in Polls

After Another Winning Weekend, Augie Hockey Now #8 in Polls

Augustana University - Bert Remien - Townsquare Media

The Augustana Vikings had another winning weekend, picking up a pair of victories over Northern Michigan.

The team picked up an absurd 12-0 victory on Friday night before earning a 4-1 win on Saturday to push their season record to 7-0-1.

With the latest wins, the team has ventured into the Top 10 of the latest USCHO poll, and has earned its highest ranking in program history.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

1
Wisconsin
(37)
6-0-0
979
2
2
Michigan
(9)
8-1-0
922
1
3
Michigan State
(3)
5-1-0
897
4
4
Denver
5-2-1
830
3
5
Western Michigan
(1)
6-1-0
785
6
6
Minnesota Duluth
6-2-2
681
7
6
Quinnipiac
5-2-0
681
10
8
Augustana
7-0-1
600
11
9
Providence
5-1-0
596
5
10
North Dakota
4-3-0
542
8
11
Colorado College
6-2-0
537
9
12
Dartmouth
2-0-0
477
12
13
Boston University
6-2-0
405
14
14
Michigan Tech
6-2-0
355
13
15
Merrimack
5-1-2
310
16
16
Cornell
1-1-0
181
15
17
Union
5-2-0
126
NR
18
Minnesota
3-3-2
121
18
19
Army
5-1-0
117
NR
20
Connecticut
3-4-1
92
17
Others receiving votes: Miami 67, Northeastern 46, Massachusetts 31, Maine 23, Ohio State 23, Boston College 13, Bowling Green 12, Arizona State 10, New Hampshire 10, Sacred Heart 9, Princeton 7, Vermont 5, Harvard 3, Niagara 3, RPI 3, St. Cloud State 1
A big matchup looms this weekend for Augie Hockey, as they take to the road to battle #14 Michigan Tech (6-2-0) Friday and Saturday evening.
For the latest on Augie hockey, visit the team's official site here.
Source: USCHO.com: Rankings - College Hockey | USCHO.com - College Hockey
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