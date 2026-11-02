The Augustana Vikings had another winning weekend, picking up a pair of victories over Northern Michigan.

The team picked up an absurd 12-0 victory on Friday night before earning a 4-1 win on Saturday to push their season record to 7-0-1.

With the latest wins, the team has ventured into the Top 10 of the latest USCHO poll, and has earned its highest ranking in program history.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

Others receiving votes: Miami 67, Northeastern 46, Massachusetts 31, Maine 23, Ohio State 23, Boston College 13, Bowling Green 12, Arizona State 10, New Hampshire 10, Sacred Heart 9, Princeton 7, Vermont 5, Harvard 3, Niagara 3, RPI 3, St. Cloud State 1

A big matchup looms this weekend for Augie Hockey, as they take to the road to battle #14 Michigan Tech (6-2-0) Friday and Saturday evening.

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The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien