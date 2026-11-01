It was not a spooky Halloween for USF and Augustana on Saturday in NSIC football action.

USF was on the road at Winona looking for a third straight win, while Augie was up North in Aberdeen for a battle of 6-2 squads.

Things ended up going the way of both the Cougars and Vikings in close ball games.

Per USFCougars.com:

WINONA, Minn. – The University of Sioux Falls Football team overcame a seven-point halftime deficit, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half to secure a 21-14 road victory over Winona State on Saturday afternoon. The win improves the Cougars to 6-3 overall and 6-2 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play.

Sioux Falls finished with 327 yards of total offense, including 186 through the air and 141 on the ground, while recording 21 first downs and controlling possession for 34:08. The Cougars were led offensively by quarterback Tate Schafer , who completed 18-of-28 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown without an interception.

Hank Brown Jr. , Noah Robertson and Daevion Simonsen each found the end zone in the second half, while the USF defense held Winona State to just 86 rushing yards and came away with a critical takeaway.

First Half Recap

The opening half featured a defensive battle as neither team found the end zone in the first quarter.

Winona State broke the scoreless tie with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter, completing an eight-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play, 80-yard drive and take a 7-0 lead.

The Cougars were unable to find the end zone before halftime, entering the locker room trailing 7-0.

Second Half Recap

Sioux Falls came out of halftime determined to establish its offense, putting together an 11-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that consumed 6:05 of game clock. Brown Jr. capped the possession with a 10-yard touchdown run, and JT Frieders converted the extra point to even the score at 7-7 with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cougars continued their offensive momentum on their next scoring possession, marching 61 yards on eight plays. Just seven seconds into the fourth quarter, Schafer connected with Robertson for a 15-yard touchdown pass, giving Sioux Falls its first lead of the afternoon at 14-7.

USF extended its advantage midway through the final period with another 66-yard scoring drive. Simonsen broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run with 7:27 remaining, pushing the Cougar lead to 21-7 following Frieders' third successful extra point.

Winona State responded with a touchdown at the 5:00 mark to cut the deficit to 21-14, but Sioux Falls held on to secure the seven-point road victory.

Sioux Falls will head to Wayne State on November 7 to take on the Wildcats in a 1pm kickoff. The Cougars will host Concordia-St. Paul on November 14 for Senior Day with kickoff slated for 1pm.

Per GoAugie.com:

ABERDEEN, S.D. — RV/25-ranked Augustana (7-2, 6-2) defeated Northern State (6-3, 5-3) 31-24 on Saturday at Dacotah Bank Stadium. The Vikings scored the only seven points of the fourth quarter after the teams matched scoring totals in each of the first three quarters. Augustana threw for 316 yards, rushed for 192 and finished with 25 first downs, while the Wolves totaled 528 yards, including 333 on the ground.

Gunnar Hensley completed 22 of 38 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown and added 29 rushing yards and a score on six carries. Breylon Blount rushed 20 times for 165 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 47 yards. Cody Oswald had seven receptions for 129 yards, and Kael Ryan recorded seven tackles and an interception.

Augustana moved 79 yards in four plays on its opening possession, with Blount scoring from 29 yards out at 13:39 and Jake Pecina's kick making it 7-0. Northern State answered two plays after Kegan Mountain intercepted Hensley at the NSU 2, as Hank Kraft broke a 96-yard touchdown run at 7:55 and Jeremy Caruso's PAT tied the game at 7-7. The teams traded punts the rest of the quarter, which ended tied 7-7.

Augustana stopped a fourth-and-1 at its own 41 when Joshua Lee-O'Bryant held Joey Dube-Garrett to no gain at 10:15. The Wolves later put together an 80-yard drive, capped by Dube-Garrett's 22-yard touchdown pass to DJ Smith and Caruso's extra point for a 14-7 lead at 2:46. The Vikings answered in less than two minutes, with Max Carlson scoring from 2 yards out and Pecina's extra point tying it 14-14 with 47 seconds left in the half. NSU moved from its own 2 to the Augustana 35 in the final minute, but Tyler Birn recorded a sack during the drive, and Caruso missed a 52-yard field goal at 0:00 to leave it tied at halftime.

The Wolves struck on the first possession of the third quarter, with Kraft rushing 80 yards for a touchdown at 14:37 and Caruso's PAT putting Augustana behind 21-14. The Vikings answered with a 73-yard drive, as Hensley completed passes to Blount, Oswald and Isaiah Lemmond before finding Klayton Sattler for a 5-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21-21. Northern State moved back in front on Caruso's 25-yard field goal at 5:05, but Augustana responded with Pecina's 30-yard field goal at 1:04 to make it 24-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Elijah Ibiezugbe broke up Dube-Garrett's third-down pass to start the fourth quarter, and after Neal May's 17-yard punt return, Augustana drove to the Wolves' 35 before turning it over on downs. Northern State answered with a drive into Augustana territory, but the series ended with an 18-yard punt to the Vikings' 9. Blount opened the next possession with a 21-yard run, Hensley hit Oswald for 39 yards and Carlson for 23 more, and Hensley ran in from 12 yards at 3:26 before Pecina's kick put Augustana ahead 31-24. NSU crossed midfield on its final drive, but penalties turned fourth-and-4 at the Augustana 35 into fourth-and-19 at midfield, and Ryan intercepted Dube-Garrett at the Vikings' 18 with 33 seconds left before Augustana kneeled out the win.

Up Next

The Vikings remain on the road to take on Minnesota State in Mankato, Minnesota, on Saturday, November 7, at 1 o'clock.

Sources: USFCougars.com and GoAugie.com