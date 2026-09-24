The Minnesota Vikings defense is out to a stellar start to the season, and has propelled the team to a 2-0 record this season.

The defensive line has been impressive, especially when one considers it is partly anchored by a very youthful trio.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Domonique Orange, and Caleb Banks are the three big young names to know in the middle of the Vikings defense, and they've got a new nickname.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Via Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the Vikings’ defensive tackles have adopted that name — “YNU” for short.

The founders are Domonique Orange, Ty Ingram-Dawkins, and Caleb Banks. Ingram-Dawkins, a fifth-round pick in 2025, and Banks, a 2026 first-rounder, are 23. Orange, a third-round selection in 2026, is 22.

“That group is a huge part of our success thus far,” Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel said, per Lewis. “Last year, after not stopping the run early, we put a huge emphasis on it. We’ve got young guys who are coachable, hard workers, and they do everything right.”

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The Vikings are tied for the NFL lead with 8 sacks this season, and are allowing just 12.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league. Against the run, the team is allowing 100 yards per game, which is a steep decline from last year's total (124.1).

Minnesota heads to Tampa Bay this weekend to take on the 0-2 Buccaneers. Kickoff from Tampa is set for 3:05 on FOX.

Source: NBC Sports