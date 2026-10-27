The Augustana Vikings hockey program is becoming a known commodity.

After a great first three seasons as a program, the Vikings appear ready to continue to grow into national prominence.

They swept the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road over the weekend to move their record to 5-0-1 this season and are now ranked among the best teams in the nation.

In the latest rankings release from the USCHO, the Vikings are the 11th ranked team in the country. Here's a look:

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 87, Miami 84, Boston College 59, New Hampshire 36, Army 32, Union 24, RPI 18, Arizona State 9, Bowling Green 9, St. Cloud State 8, Sacred Heart 3, Brown 1, Holy Cross 1, Minnesota State 1

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You can catch the white-hot Vikings at home this coming weekend, as they play host to Northern Michigan inside Midco Arena Friday and Saturday. For the latest on the Vikings, visit their official site here

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