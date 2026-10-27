Augie Hockey Rises to #11 After Sweep of Ohio State

Augie Hockey Rises to #11 After Sweep of Ohio State

GoAugie.com

The Augustana Vikings hockey program is becoming a known commodity.

After a great first three seasons as a program, the Vikings appear ready to continue to grow into national prominence.

They swept the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road over the weekend to move their record to 5-0-1 this season and are now ranked among the best teams in the nation.

In the latest rankings release from the USCHO, the Vikings are the 11th ranked team in the country. Here's a look:

RnkTeam(First Place Votes)RecordPtsLast Poll
1
Michigan
(49)
7-0-0
999
1
2
Wisconsin
(1)
4-0-0
868
6
3
Denver
3-2-1
834
4
4
Michigan State
4-1-0
833
2
5
Providence
5-0-0
790
7
6
Western Michigan
4-1-0
757
5
7
Minnesota Duluth
5-1-2
707
9
8
North Dakota
4-2-0
664
3
9
Colorado College
5-1-0
549
12
10
Quinnipiac
4-2-0
528
8
11
Augustana
5-0-1
520
13
12
Dartmouth
0-0-0
423
10
13
Michigan Tech
6-2-0
366
11
14
Boston University
4-2-0
309
15
15
Cornell
0-0-0
269
14
16
Merrimack
4-1-1
219
20
17
Connecticut
3-3-0
191
16
18
Minnesota
2-3-1
112
NR
19
Maine
4-2-0
101
NR
20
Massachusetts
3-3-1
89
19
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 87, Miami 84, Boston College 59, New Hampshire 36, Army 32, Union 24, RPI 18, Arizona State 9, Bowling Green 9, St. Cloud State 8, Sacred Heart 3, Brown 1, Holy Cross 1, Minnesota State 1
--
You can catch the white-hot Vikings at home this coming weekend, as they play host to Northern Michigan inside Midco Arena Friday and Saturday. For the latest on the Vikings, visit their official site here.
Sources: USCHO.com: Rankings - College Hockey | USCHO.com - College Hockey
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