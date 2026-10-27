Augie Hockey Rises to #11 After Sweep of Ohio State
The Augustana Vikings hockey program is becoming a known commodity.
After a great first three seasons as a program, the Vikings appear ready to continue to grow into national prominence.
They swept the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road over the weekend to move their record to 5-0-1 this season and are now ranked among the best teams in the nation.
In the latest rankings release from the USCHO, the Vikings are the 11th ranked team in the country. Here's a look:
|Rnk
|Team
|(First Place Votes)
|Record
|Pts
|Last Poll
1
(49)
7-0-0
999
1
2
(1)
4-0-0
868
6
3
3-2-1
834
4
4
4-1-0
833
2
5
5-0-0
790
7
6
4-1-0
757
5
7
5-1-2
707
9
8
4-2-0
664
3
9
5-1-0
549
12
10
4-2-0
528
8
11
5-0-1
520
13
12
0-0-0
423
10
13
6-2-0
366
11
14
4-2-0
309
15
15
0-0-0
269
14
16
4-1-1
219
20
17
3-3-0
191
16
18
2-3-1
112
NR
19
4-2-0
101
NR
20
3-3-1
89
19
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 87, Miami 84, Boston College 59, New Hampshire 36, Army 32, Union 24, RPI 18, Arizona State 9, Bowling Green 9, St. Cloud State 8, Sacred Heart 3, Brown 1, Holy Cross 1, Minnesota State 1
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You can catch the white-hot Vikings at home this coming weekend, as they play host to Northern Michigan inside Midco Arena Friday and Saturday. For the latest on the Vikings, visit their official site here.
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The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien