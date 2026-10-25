It was a winning weekend for our area DII programs, as both Augie and USF picked up big home wins in the NSIC.

USF was home to Minot on Saturday, while Augie played host to Southwest Minnesota State.

At Kirkeby-Over Stadium, it was yet another dominant complete performance by the Vikings en route to their sixth win of the season.

Per GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana football struck early in the first quarter and kept the momentum up and the pressure high as the Vikings dominated their way to a 45-0 shutout of the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs on Saturday afternoon at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.



It marks the first time that Augustana has secured back-to-back shutouts since the 1942 season when the Vikings didn't allow their opponents from Nebraska-Omaha, Dakota Wesleyan or North Dakota to score in three straight games.



The win moves AU to 6-2 overall this season alongside a 5-2 showing in the NSIC while SMSU drops to 1-7 overall and 0-7 in the conference.



Gunnar Hensley completed 18 of 23 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Breylon Blount rushed 16 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns while adding three catches for 15 yards. Meanwhile, Cody Oswald finished with five receptions for 100 yards and Camron Maciejewski recorded 12 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered one.



The Vikings turned their opening possession into a 7-0 lead, with Hensley hitting DJ Page for 59 yards to the SMSU 2 before finding Klayton Sattler for a 3-yard touchdown and Jake Pecina adding the extra point. Southwest Minnesota State moved across midfield on its first drive, including a fourth-and-1 conversion, but Chase Leary intercepted Drew Kluender at the AU 15 after a Tyler Birn hurry and returned it 26 yards.



Augustana used the takeaway to reach the SMSU 20 behind a 23-yard completion from Hensley to Oswald and a 17-yard Hensley run, but Pecina's 37-yard field-goal attempt was no good. The Mustangs then advanced to the AU 26 on the final play of the first quarter, leaving the Vikings ahead 7-0 after the first quarter.



After Maciejewski forced and recovered a fumble at the AU 12, Hensley hit Oswald for 50 yards and Blount finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run at 8:09 to make it 14-0. The Vikings' defense forced a punt on the next Mustang possession, and Kael Ryan blocked the kick before Neal May recovered at the AU 46. Augustana turned the short field into another touchdown, moving 54 yards before Hensley found Sattler for a 1-yard score at 3:25 and Pecina's extra point pushed the lead to 21-0. Southwest Minnesota State reached the AU 21 late, but Connor Akey's sack helped push the drive backward before the Vikings stopped a fourth-and-24 rush short and carried the 21-0 lead into halftime.



After the Mustangs recovered their own fumble on the opening kickoff, Maciejewski forced a Greg Schafer fumble at 14:10 and Leary recovered at the SMSU 17. Three plays later, Blount ran in from 6 yards and Pecina's extra point made it 28-0. The visitors' next drive backed up after a false start and a 14-yard loss on a fumble they recovered before a 20-yard fourth-down run came up short for a turnover on downs. The Vikings moved to the 9 on Hensley's 16-yard completion to Oswald and 12-yard run, but Max Carlson was stopped on fourth-and-1, and Southwest Minnesota State followed with a 4:50 possession that ended when Maciejewski broke up a fourth-down pass at 3:51. AU used the final drive to cover 41 yards, including Hensley's 8-yard third-down completion to Oswald and 21-yard strike to Isaiah Lemmond , before Carlson scored from 7 yards as time expired and Pecina's extra point left the Vikings ahead 35-0 after the third quarter.



Southwest Minnesota State moved into Augustana territory early in the fourth quarter but Brady Belisle intercepted Hoffman at the AU 17 and returned it 78 yards to the SMSU 5. Max Grand scored on the next play from 5 yards out, and Pecina's extra point put the Vikings ahead 42-0 at 11:04.



After the teams traded punts and turnovers, Carter Storms sacked Kluender and Israel Ouverson recovered the fumble at the SMSU 20, setting up a short Augustana possession that ended with Pecina's 21-yard field goal for a 45-0 lead at 1:53. Southwest Minnesota State drove to the Augustana 7 in the final seconds, but the clock expired there as the Vikings finished off a 45-0 win.



UP NEXT

Augustana football hits the road as the team travels to north Aberdeen, S.D., to face Northern State at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

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Down the road at Bob Young Field, it was an equally impressive win for the Cougars:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Behind a career day from senior running back Bubba Tann III , the University of Sioux Falls Football team powered past Minot State, 49-29, Saturday afternoon at the USF Athletic Complex. Tann III rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, helping the Cougars produce 579 yards of total offense and improve to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

Sioux Falls showcased a balanced offensive attack, rushing for 312 yards while adding 267 through the air. The Cougars scored in all four quarters, recorded 28 first downs and converted six of eight third-down opportunities to secure their fifth conference victory of the season.

First Half Recap

Minot State struck first with a one-yard touchdown run midway through the opening quarter, but Sioux Falls responded with a nine-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 13-yard touchdown run from Tann III. JT Frieders connected on the extra point to even the score at 7-7 with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cougars took their first lead early in the second quarter when Tate Schafer connected with Hank Brown Jr. for a 23-yard touchdown, finishing a 10-play, 65-yard possession. Minot State answered just 12 seconds later with a 75-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14.

Sioux Falls wasted little time reclaiming the advantage. Schafer found Brown Jr. for a 73-yard touchdown pass on the Cougars' ensuing possession, putting USF back in front, 21-14. The offense added a 20-yard field goal from Frieders as time expired in the first half, sending Sioux Falls into the locker room with a 24-14 lead.

Second Half Recap

The Cougars carried their momentum into the third quarter, opening the second half with a seven-play, 51-yard drive that resulted in a 33-yard field goal from Frieders.

Later in the quarter, Tann III delivered his second touchdown of the afternoon, breaking free for a 25-yard scoring run to complete a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Tann III also converted the two-point attempt, extending the Sioux Falls advantage to 35-14 with 4:07 remaining in the third quarter.

Minot State cut the deficit to 35-21 early in the fourth quarter, but Tann III answered with the biggest play of his afternoon. The senior broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run, his third score of the game, to restore a three-touchdown advantage for the Cougars.

Sioux Falls added its final touchdown with 3:29 remaining when Tate Hawf scored his first career touchdown from seven yards out, extending the lead to 49-21. Minot State scored once more in the closing minutes, but the Cougars finished with a 49-29 victory.

Up Next

Sioux Falls will hit the road to take on Winona State next weekend before heading to Wayne State on November 7. The Cougars will host Concordia-St. Paul on November 14 for Senior Day with kickoff slated for 1pm.

Sources: USFCougars.com and GoAugie.com