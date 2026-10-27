Yankton and Lennox Rise in Final SD HSFB Poll of Season
It's playoff time for all classes of South Dakota High School football.
With the conclusion of the regular season, we have just one final set of rankings to dissect ahead of playoff action beginning on Thursday night.
The Yankton Bucks (AA) and Lennox Orioles (A) are among the big movers in this week's final rankings release.
Class 11AAA
- 1. Jefferson (20) 9-0 100 1
- 2. Lincoln 7-2 80 2
- 3. Brandon Valley 7-2 60 3
- 4. Harrisburg 5-4 40 4
- 5. O’Gorman 5-4 20 5
Class 11AA
- 1. Pierre (20) 9-0 100 1
- 2. Yankton 7-2 78 3
- 3. Watertown 6-3 53 4
- 4. Tea Area 7-2 47 2
- 5. Sturgis 6-3 22 5
Class 11A
- 1. SF Christian (20) 9-0 100 1
- 2. Lennox 7-2 73 3
- 3. West Central 7-2 48 2
- 4. Canton 7-2 44 4
- 5. Dell Rapids 7-2 35 5
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The matchups are all set for a big weekend of playoff action. Find a full list of the brackets and big matchups ahead here.
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The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien