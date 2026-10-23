It's playoff time for the biggest classes of South Dakota High School football after an eventful Thursday night finale to the regular season.

The seeds and schedules are set, and we're ready for action that begins next Thursday across the state.

This is your one-stop-shop for brackets, schedules, and matchups that will define the postseason ahead.

Last night saw the first-round commence in the smaller classes, and finalized the seeding with the conclusion of the regular season in 11AAA, AA, and A.

Sioux Falls Jefferson at 9-0 is the #1 seed in AAA, while Pierre and Sioux Falls Christian are the teams to beat in AA and A, respectively.

Here's a look at the brackets and schedule for each class in the weeks ahead:

Class 11AAA Playoff Bracket

Class 11AA Playoff Bracket

Class 11A Playoff Bracket

Class 11B Playoff Bracket

Class 9AA Playoff Bracket*

Class 9A Playoff Bracket

Class 9B Playoff Bracket

Class All-Nations 9A Playoff Bracket

Class All-Nations 9B Playoff Bracket

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*In the 9AA playoffs last night, Sioux Falls Lutheran scored a big upset for 5th-seeded Waubay/Summit and will move on to face 4-seed Britton/Hecla next Thursday Night.

For the latest on the South Dakota High School playoff, visit the official Football page at SDHSAA.com!

Source: Football – SDHSAA and Bound | High school sports - Football 2026-27

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