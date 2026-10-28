The Green Bay Packers play host to the Carolina Panthers to open up Week 8 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams will be without some of their best players, and a few others are listed as questionable ahead of the contest.

For the Packers, they'll once again be without Micah Parsons, who has yet to practice in his recovery from last year's knee injury.

Green Bay will also be without Linebacker Zaire Franklin, Guard Travis Glover, as well as Center Sean Rhyan.

Here's the latest from ProFootballTalk:

Golden is listed as questionable to face the Panthers because of shoulder and foot injuries.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle), defensive tackle Anthony Campbell (ankle), and defensive end Brenton Cox (quad) are also in that category. All three of them were listed as limited practice participants as well.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), offensive lineman Travis Glover (knee), and center Sean Rhyan (ankle) have been ruled out for this week.

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For the Panthers, Linebacker Jaelen Phillips will miss the game along with Guard Damien Lewis and Cornerback Akayleb Evans.

Kickoff between the Packers and Panthers is set for 7:15 from Lambeau Field. Coverage begins on the Packers radio network at 7:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO here in Sioux Falls.

Source: Matthew Golden, Devonte Wyatt questionable for Thursday night - NBC Sports

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