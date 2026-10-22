It's never too early to start Christmas shopping. It's also never too early to start shopping ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Soon, teams that are fading in the playoff race will be flooded with calls in regard to available players on their roster.

The Indianapolis Colts are an obvious target this season, as the team just fired its General Manager and will work to reinvent themselves this offseason.

There are several names to watch out of Indy that could be available in the weeks ahead, including DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, and more.

CBS Sports put out an article highlighting five contending teams that should (and could) call on the availability of Nelson, one of the game's best guards.

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers both made the list:

Minnesota Vikings

They could be interested if they want to upgrade their offense and move off of undrafted free agent Joe Huber at left guard, with Donovan Jackson out for the season with a torn meniscus. Minnesota will have a phenomenal opportunity to scout Nelson in Week 7 when he and the Colts come to town to play the Vikings.

Green Bay Packers

Nelson is (a long-term solution), and when the Packers can protect quarterback Jordan Love and prevent him from being pressured in the pocket, he is a markedly better quarterback.

Yes, the Packers don't have a 2027 first-round pick because of their trade of Parsons, but they do have the rights to their 2027 second- and third-round picks. Plus, they own their top five picks in 2028, so they could muster up a competitive package of picks to trade for Nelson.

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The Packers travel to take on the Lions this weekend, while the Vikings are home to the Colts on Sunday.

Source: CBS Sports

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