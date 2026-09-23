The Minnesota Wild recently extended the contract of Head Coach John Hynes, and now the team is following suit with the General Manager.

Bill Guerin has earned a multi-year extension as of Tuesday.

Per ESPN.com:

Bill Guerin has signed a multi-year contract extension as GM of the Minnesota Wild, sources told ESPN.

The Wild previously locked in head coach John Hynes to an extension ahead of training camp, giving a team that has become a perennial contender long term stability.

Guerin, who played for 1,263 games across 18 NHL seasons, has earned a reputation as one of hockey's boldest decision makers who acts with conviction.

Last season exemplified that, as Guerin gave Kirill Kaprizov an eight-year, $136 million contract, which was then the richest deal in NHL history. Guerin then traded the equivalent of four first round picks to acquire star defenseman Quinn Hughes. Guerin is the reigning Jim Gregory Award winner as General Manager of the Year.

Guerin was also GM of the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team which won a gold medal in Milan in February -- the men's first since the 1980 Miracle on Ice team.

Guerin joined the Wild in 2019 after winning two Stanley Cups as an assistant GM in Pittsburgh. Minnesota has built one of the strongest young cores in the league, including Matt Boldy and Brock Faber who are both signed through at least 2030.

The Wild once again have Stanley Cup aspirations after battling injuries in the playoffs and falling to the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

Source: Sources: Wild GM Bill Guerin lands multiyear contract extension - ESPN

The Top 10 Medal Winning Countries in Winter Olympics History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien