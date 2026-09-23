The Green Bay Packers are 1-1 after a pair of very trying games to start the 2026 season.

The team has yet to play in front of its fans at Lambeau this season, but that opportunity is coming on Thursday night.

The Packers play host to the Falcons, and the final injury report has arrived for the game, with four players already ruled out for Green Bay.

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Here's a look at the injury report made official on Wednesday afternoon.

Aaron Banks and Zach Bako-Bewele (out for season) are out along the Packers offensive line, while Wide Receiver Jayden Reed and Defensive Lineman Warren Brinson are also out.

That might not be the end of the story, either.

Green Bay has both Anthony Campbell and Javon Hargrave listed as questionable along the defensive line.

For Atlanta, they'll be without Defensive End Samson Ebukam, and have listed Cornerback Billy Bowman as questionable.

The Packers and Falcons meet Thursday Night at 7:15 at Lambeau, and the game can be seen on Prime Video. Listen to local coverage of the game beginning at 7:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Rob Demovsky on X