Less than three years removed from the recent addition of a Women's Wrestling program, the Sioux Falls Cougars are set to add another growing sport to the fold.

Women's Flag Football will officially be added to the Cougar athletic department offerings coming soon.

The Cougars made the announcement on Thursday morning, and Flag Football will officially be the 12th Women's sports program at the University.

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Per USFCougars.com:

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The University of Sioux Falls Athletics Department announced the addition of women's flag football as its newest sport offering, expanding USF Athletics to 20 sponsored sports by 2027-28 and creating another opportunity for female student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level.

National Search for Head Coach

USF will immediately begin a national search for the first women's flag football head coach in program history. The head coach will play an integral role in establishing the program, recruiting the inaugural roster, developing the program's culture and preparing the Cougars for competition.

Candidates interested in becoming the first head coach of USF women's flag football can view the complete position description and apply at USFCougars.com/CoachFlagFootball. Additional information regarding recruiting, scheduling and the program's inaugural season will be announced as it becomes available.

Building the Cougar Program

USF will use the 2026-27 academic year to establish the foundation of the program with the goal of being fully competitive in the spring of 2027-28. Competitive schedules are expected to include regional jamborees, multi-team events and other collegiate opportunities as the NSIC and NCAA landscape continues to take shape.

"USF has always been committed to creating and providing opportunities for students, and women's flag football is an exciting opportunity to do just that," said USF Associate Athletic Director and SWA Emily DeGroot. "The growth of this sport nationally and locally is significant, and we want to be part of that momentum. We're extremely excited to launch this program and provide more young women the opportunity to compete, grow and be part of Cougar Athletics."

One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Sports

Girls and women's flag football is experiencing significant growth across youth, high school and collegiate competition, creating an expanding pathway from youth football to college, professional and international competition. According to USA Football research, participation among girls ages 6-12 increased 283% from 2015 through 2024, surpassing 144,500 participants. Across the broader 6-17 age group, more than 267,200 girls participated in flag football in 2024, a 57% increase over the same 10-year period.

Women's flag football was added to the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women program in January 2026, and the NCAA Committee on Access, Opportunity and Impact later recommended that Divisions I, II and III sponsor legislation to establish a National Collegiate Flag Football Championship. At least 40 schools must sponsor the sport at the varsity level and meet minimum competition and participation requirements for it to advance to NCAA championship status. NCAA President Charlie Baker said more than 60 institutions across all three divisions sponsored varsity women's flag football during spring 2026.

The NCAA championship process is expected to continue during the 2026-27 academic year. If approved by all three divisions, the first NCAA women's flag football championship could be held in spring 2028, aligning with USF's goal of beginning full varsity competition during the 2027-28 academic year.

Opportunities are also expanding beyond college. The NFL announced a partnership with TMRW Sports in 2026 to develop a professional flag football league featuring women and men, with the league expected to launch ahead of flag football's Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Growing the Game in Sioux Falls

The sport's growth is also being reflected in Sioux Falls and throughout the region. The Sioux Falls School District introduced girls flag football for middle and high school students in 2026 through a partnership with the Minnesota Vikings. Brandon Valley, Harrisburg and O'Gorman are planning pilot girls flag football programs for fall 2027, while South Dakota Fellowship of Christian Athletes offers a girls-only league for athletes in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Minnesota Vikings have invested more than $2 million in girls and women's flag football initiatives since 2022 and have supported opportunities throughout the Upper Midwest. Their Vikings-supported high school league in Minnesota grew from 51 participating schools in 2025 to 104 in 2026, and the organization has expanded support to South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa. At the collegiate level, the Vikings partnered with seven NCAA institutions in 2025 to establish the region's first collegiate women's flag football league.

"We're incredibly proud to see the continued growth of girls flag football and the opportunities being created for young women throughout South Dakota and across the region," said Brett Taber, Vice President of Social Impact for the Minnesota Vikings. "The launch of women's flag football at the University of Sioux Falls provides an important next step in the athlete development pathway, giving high school players the opportunity to continue competing at the collegiate level close to home. As interest in the sport continues to rise across the country, we're committed to helping schools build sustainable programs through the Vikings' girls flag football grant initiative, which provides resources and support for South Dakota schools interested in starting a team. Together, these efforts are creating more opportunities for young women to play, compete, and grow the game."

For USF, the addition creates another opportunity for female athletes throughout Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the surrounding region to continue competing at the collegiate level while remaining close to home.

For area high schools interested in bringing girls flag football to their community, the Vikings provide financial grants and other resources to remove barriers to access. Grant applications will be accepted through October 15. To apply, visit Vikings.com/girlsflag.

Source: University of Sioux Falls Athletics