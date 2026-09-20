For the second straight week, the USF Cougars played an extra period and gutted out a win.

This time, it was the Cougars that surrendered a late lead in regulation, but the team hung on in Bismarck against UMary.

Back in Sioux Falls, the Augustana Vikings responded from an early 10-0 deficit to tame the Moorhead Dragons 45-21.

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Per USFCougars.com:

BISMARCK, N.D. - The University of Sioux Falls football team survived a furious second-half comeback from UMary on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Marauders 40-34 in overtime at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

The Cougars built a 31-0 advantage in the opening half before UMary battled all the way back, tying the game on a field goal as time expired in regulation. Sioux Falls responded when it mattered most. Owen McCloud intercepted the Marauders on their opening overtime possession before Bubba Tann III powered into the end zone from eight yards out to seal the victory. With the win, USF improves to 3-1 overall and remains unbeaten at 3-0 in NSIC play.

First Half Recap

The Cougars wasted little time making an impact on special teams. After Vayo Kamara sacked Ryan Blair on UMary's opening possession, Isaac Rudningen blocked the ensuing punt and recovered it in the end zone to give Sioux Falls a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

USF's offense followed with points on each of its next four scoring opportunities. Bennett Brueck capped a 70-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run to double the advantage before JT Frieders connected from 25 yards out to send Sioux Falls into the second quarter ahead 17-0.

Brueck found the end zone again early in the second, this time scoring from three yards out after the Cougars took over at the UMary 32. Sioux Falls pushed its advantage to 31-0 with 5:32 remaining in the half when Brueck connected with Tann III for a 22-yard touchdown, finishing off a nine-play, 80-yard drive.

UMary broke through just before halftime with a 43-yard field goal, but Sioux Falls carried a commanding 31-3 advantage into the locker room.

Second Half Recap

Frieders added a 22-yard field goal early in the third quarter to give USF its largest lead of the afternoon at 34-3. From there, however, the momentum shifted dramatically toward the Marauders.

UMary scored twice over the final seven minutes of the third quarter, cutting the USF lead to 34-17. The Marauders continued their rally in the fourth, putting together touchdown drives of 89 and 58 yards to pull within three at 34-31 with 4:10 remaining.

After forcing a Cougar punt, UMary took possession at its own 16-yard line with 2:09 remaining and drove 80 yards in 12 plays. John Girard converted a 22-yard field goal as time expired, completing the 31-point comeback and sending the game to overtime tied at 34.

Overtime

With UMary getting the football first, the Cougar defense delivered the play it desperately needed. The Marauders moved six yards on their first two snaps before McCloud intercepted Blair at the USF 16 on third-and-four, ending the possession without a point.

Starting at the UMary 25, Tann III immediately ripped off an 11-yard run. Brueck followed with a two-yard gain before connecting with Todd Benedict for four yards, setting up third-and-four from the eight.

USF put the game in the hands of Tann III, and the senior delivered. Tann III burst up the middle for eight yards and the game-winning touchdown, securing the Cougars' 40-34 overtime victory.

Per GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana downed MSU Moorhead 45-21 on Saturday afternoon at Kirkeby-Over Stadium as the Vikings celebrated alumni and faith day. The Vikings closed the game with 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, moving from a 28-21 lead to the final margin. AU threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns without an interception and added three interceptions on defense. The win moved Augustana to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in league play, while MSUM fell to 2-2 and 1-2.

Gunnar Hensley completed 27 of 38 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. He recorded at least 371 passing yards in two consecutive games. DJ Page finished with 13 receptions for 174 yards and added a 6-yard carry. Page recorded a season-high of 13 receptions and achieved a season-high total of 174 receiving yards. Cody Oswald caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, exceeding his season average of 53.33 receiving yards. Breylon Blount scored twice, rushing for 26 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while adding two receptions for 12 yards and another score.

Augustana's opening possession stalled near its own 38 before Jake Pecina's 62-yard punt went for a touchback, and MSUM used its first drive to go 80 yards, capped by Tyson Brandt's 54-yard touchdown run at 10:51 and Max Watson's PAT for a 7-0 lead. The Vikings' next series moved backward after a tackle for loss, a false start and a sack, and MSUM followed the punt with a 14-play, 59-yard drive that reached the AU 6 before Watson made a 23-yard field goal at 1:20 to make it 10-0. Neal May's 29-yard return gave Augustana the ball at its 30, and Hensley completed two passes to Oswald before Max Carlson's 5-yard run brought the ball to midfield as the first quarter ended with MSUM ahead 10-0.

Augustana finished the drive that carried over into the second quarter with Hensley's 26-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Lemmond at 12:06, and Pecina's kick cut the deficit to 10-7. Brody Koberoski intercepted Drew Huebner on MSUM's next series and returned it seven yards to the MSUM 27, setting up Hensley's 1-yard touchdown pass to Klayton Sattler and a 14-10 Vikings lead. MSUM moved 60 yards on its next possession, including runs of 23 and 20 yards by Huebner, before Max Watson's 30-yard field goal made it 14-13 at 5:04, but Augustana answered in three plays when Hensley hit Oswald for a 71-yard touchdown and a 21-13 score. After the Vikings forced a punt, Hensley moved the offense 59 yards in the final 2:20, converting third downs to Sattler and May before Blount's 1-yard touchdown run and Pecina's kick gave Augustana a 28-13 lead at halftime.

MSUM took the opening possession of the third quarter 75 yards in 10 plays and scored at 10:48 when Drew Huebner found Kelly Johnson for a 19-yard touchdown, with the successful two-point conversion making it 28-21. The Vikings picked up one first down on Hensley's 10-yard completion to Page but punted, and the defense limited MSUM's next series to one first down before forcing a punt. Augustana's next possession stalled after a penalty wiped out a 15-yard completion to Blount, and MSUM reached its 43 on the final drive before AU carried a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Augustana forced MSUM to punt on the first possession of the fourth quarter, and May's 34-yard return set up a short field before Hensley hit Page for 35 yards and Oswald for a 19-yard touchdown, with Pecina's kick making it 35-21 at 12:44. After another MSUM punt, the Vikings put together a 12-play, 74-yard drive from their own 10, highlighted by Hensley's 39-yard completion to Page, and Pecina finished it with a 33-yard field goal for a 38-21 lead at 6:04. Ashton Toll intercepted Drew Huebner on the next snap and returned it eight yards to the MSUM 28, setting up a four-play drive that ended with Hensley's 12-yard touchdown pass to Blount and a 45-21 score at 3:35. The Dragons drove to the Augustana 9 in the final minute, but Damarrius Hammonds intercepted Timmy Guler in the end zone for a touchback with nine seconds left, and the Vikings closed out the 45-21 win.

Up Next

The Vikings hit the road next weekend to face Winona State on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m.

Sources: GoAugie.com and USFCougars.com