DICK's House of Sport is coming soon to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, and the store will be hosting a Grand Opening in just a few short weeks.

As part of the festivities, fans can expect to see several big-name sports stars on tap at the event.

Adam Vinatieri, who recently became just the second SDSU Jackrabbit alum ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will be one of the headliners at the event on November 6th.

Here are some more details on the upcoming event:

WHAT: DICK’S Sporting Goods will host a grand opening celebration for its new House of Sport store in Sioux Falls, SD. The grand opening festivities will kick off on Friday, November 6th, with a variety of in-store events, giveaways and activations that will continue throughout the weekend, including:

A ribbon cutting ceremony Former Indianapolis Kicker Adam Vinatieri

Player appearance from athlete Kyle Rudolph

DICK’S Vault: Athletes can take a shot at the DICK’S Vault experience for a chance to unlock exclusive prizes, premium collectibles and surprises throughout grand opening weekend

Expression Lab: Athletes can add flair to their fit with a hands-on customization station featuring shoe charms, customized totes, laser engraving and more

Mystery gift cards for the first 100 adults (18 years and older) in line each morning

Topps trading card pack giveaway to the first 100 kids (under 18) in line each morning

Doorbuster deals, sweepstakes, and more

About DICK’S House of Sport:

At approximately 100,000+ square feet, the store provides athletes with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store experiences including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan simulators, sports field, and a multi-sport cage that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer and give athletes an opportunity to try product while measuring and tracking their performance.

Here's more on the DICK's House of Sport concept that will open at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls next month.

Source: House of Sport

Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 Players in Preseason NFL MVP Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien