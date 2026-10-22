Sam LaPorta has been among the top tier of Tight Ends in the NFL since entering the league just a few years ago.

After a few injury-battered seasons, the Iowa alum continues to produce, and is anxious to get a long-term deal done in Detroit.

He might have to keep waiting. He spoke out about the frustration mounting over his future with the Lions this week.

Per ESPN.com:

Tight end Sam LaPorta let some frustration show over his lack of a contract extension with the Detroit Lions, telling Barstool's "Pardon My Take" podcast that the team is "not showing the love" and indicating he would be OK with playing elsewhere in 2027.

"I'm going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months, if I don't get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it's going to be all good," LaPorta told the podcast. "I'll go get paid somewhere else. So whatever."

LaPorta is playing on the final season of his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent in 2027.

He struck a less diplomatic tone than he did earlier this month, when he described the extension talks as at a stalemate and said he wasn't focused on being the NFL's highest-paid tight end. Those remarks came days after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Oct. 4 that the side had broken off talks.

In the podcast interview, LaPorta spoke of his annoyance at playing hard for the Lions, as well as suffering a season-ending back injury in 2025, and not getting rewarded for his performance.

"I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport that we play, it sucks," LaPorta said. "It's disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt.

"Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my f---ing back for the team. And then I'm going out there this year and I'm balling, and maybe they're just not showing the love."

LaPorta, who was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2023, has 27 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns this season.

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The Lions play host to the Green Bay Packers this weekend in a battle of 2-loss teams. Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 3:25. Catch live coverage of the game on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO beginning at 3:00 on Sunday afternoon.

Source: Sam LaPorta, without extension, not feeling 'love' from Lions - ESPN

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