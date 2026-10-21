The NBA season officially got underway on Tuesday with a trio of contests featuring some of the title favorites for the season ahead.

On Wednesday night, the season will commence for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have once again reshaped a roster in hopes of a title run.

The franchise has been close to a finals appearance in recent seasons, but last year fell in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Spurs. The team finished with a 49-33 record in the regular season.

This year, the team welcomes in another dynamic young scorer in LaMelo Ball, and said so long to Julius Randle as well as Naz Reid in the offseason.

Entering the opener tonight in which they are 1.5-point underdogs in Miami, the team has top 10 title odds.

Here's a look at the title odds just one day into the season:

*All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10/21/26 and are subject to change.

San Antonio Spurs +270

Oklahoma City Thunder +270

Philadelphia 76ers +900

New York Knicks +900

Boston Celtics +1300

Cleveland Cavaliers +2200

Toronto Raptors +2500

Minnesota Timberwolves +2500

Detroit Pistons +2500

Denver Nuggets +2500

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Minnesota takes on the Heat tonight at 6:30. The game can be seen on ESPN.

The Timberwolves open the home portion of the schedule on Sunday, October 25th against the Toronto Raptors. Find the team's full schedule here.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

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