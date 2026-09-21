The Packers lost a pair of big-name starters early on in Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.

Jayden Reed, who was carted off the field on a stretcher with what was initially believed to be a neck injury, remains hospitalized.

The team now can confirm that the injury is to Reed's back, not neck.

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Per ESPN.com:

Packers receiver Jayden Reed suffered a back injury -- and not a neck injury as originally thought -- in Sunday's game against the New York Jets and was expected to return to Green Bay on Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reed was taken from MetLife Stadium to a nearby hospital and did not travel home with the team after its 20-17 overtime win. He was injured on the Packers' second play from scrimmage after he caught a 4-yard pass in the left flat. New York's Demario Davis turned Reed sideways with a tackle attempt and then fellow Jets defender Kingsley Enagbare caught Reed in the back/neck area with a glancing blow.

The game was delayed for several minutes while medical personnel from both teams attended to Reed. He was eventually placed on a backboard and had a strap over his helmet to stabilize his head and neck before he was placed on the cart and driven off the field.

The Packers announced during the game that Reed had a neck injury, and then after the game coach Matt LaFleur said the receiver was able to move all of his extremities.

Reed, 26, signed a three-year, $50.25 million contract extension in April.

One play after Reed was injured, the Packers lost right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele to a right knee injury that LaFleur said was believed to be significant. Bako-Bewele was expected to undergo further testing Monday.

The Packers (1-1) have a short turnaround for Thursday's home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

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Presumably without Reed in the lineup, the Packers will turn to Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Skyy Moore, Bo Melton, and undrafted rookie J. Michael Sturdivant at wide receiver.

Listen to coverage of the Packers game Thursday night beginning at 7:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Packers WR Reed sustained back (not neck) injury, source says - ESPN

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