The Vikings, Lions, and Bears all scored Week 1 wins over the weekend, while the Packers engineered another impressive collapse to fall to 0-1.

It's been a tough stretch for the Packers, who have now lost six straight. Las Vegas and the broader betting markets have certainly taken notice of the trend.

Following their latest loss to the Vikings, the Packers now have the longest odds to win the NFC North this season.

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The Bears hung 59 points on the Panthers in a road contest, while the Lions survived in Overtime against the Saints. Of course, the Vikings were the team to take care of the Packers, finishing with a 39-22 victory at home.

Here's a look at the latest NFC North title odds following a wild week one:

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9/17/26 and are subject to change.

Detroit Lions +154

Chicago Bears +225

Minnesota Vikings +420

Green Bay Packers +435

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The Vikings and Bears square off this weekend at Soldier Field, a Noon start time on FOX. The Lions travel to take on Bills on Thursday Night football, while the Packers stay on the road this week, a Noon kickoff time Sunday at the New York Jets.

Catch Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook