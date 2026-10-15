The Tennessee Volunteers meet the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend in one of six ranked matchups on tap.

Josh Heupel and Kalen DeBoer both grew up right here in South Dakota, and both are currently guiding ranked SEC programs set to collide on Saturday.

Heupel, who grew up in Aberdeen, is in his sixth year in Knoxville, while DeBoer (Milbank) is in year three guiding the Crimson Tide.

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The two programs meet at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, a 2:30 kickoff time on ABC.

The Volunteers have had some uncertainty at Quarterback lately, but its now certain who will be under center for Saturday's contest per ESPN:

Tennessee is set to turn to George MacIntyre as its starting quarterback for the second straight week when the No. 14 Volunteers host No. 6 Alabama on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday.

Faizon Brandon, a true freshman who started the first five games of the season, injured his shoulder in a loss to Texas on Sept. 26 and was replaced by MacIntyre in the first half two weeks ago against Auburn.

Brandon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game, with sources saying he received more snaps in practice this week compared with last week.

MacIntyre made his first career start during last Saturday's win at Arkansas and has done enough to lead Tennessee to wins over the Tigers and Razorbacks. He has thrown for a combined 333 yards and a touchdown over the past two games but lost a fumble and had two interceptions against Arkansas.

"I thought he was decisive with the football," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of MacIntyre on Monday. "Collectively as a group, we have to do a better job of taking care of the football."

MacIntyre faces an Alabama defense that has nine interceptions, including four pick-sixes, in six games this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

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In five plus seasons at Tennessee, Heupel has a 50-21 record with a 2-3 bowl record an a 2024 College Football Playoff appearance. DeBoer is 25-9 at Alabama with a 1-2 postseason mark and a CFP appearance (and first round win) last season.

Source: Sources - Tennessee QB George MacIntyre to start vs. Alabama - ESPN

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