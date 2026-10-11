The USD Coyotes are 5-2 after another impressive ranked win on Saturday afternoon.

The offense totaled nearly 500 yards in the win, and the defense locked down a dangerous Salukis attack in a 31-10 victory.

Its the latest big win for the Yotes, who moved to 2-1 in conference play on Saturday.

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Per GoYotes.com:

VERMILLION, S.D. – A sharp looking top-10 Coyote football team took care of No. 25-ranked Southern Illinois, 31-10, on Hall of Fame Weekend at the University of South Dakota. Three rushing scores and outscoring the Salukis 17-3 in the second half led the Yotes to a three-touchdown victory for their first top-25 win of the season.



An efficient offensive showing on the afternoon as the Yotes posted 486 yards of total offense. Austyn Modrzewski threw for 268 yards on 16-for-20 passing and Charles Pierre Jr. tied his season-best with 138 yards on 15 carries. Wade Abrams led the defense with his 11 tackles – nine coming in the first half – as he retakes the MVFC lead for total tackles this season.



Southern Illinois won the coin toss and took the football looking to make the first move on the afternoon. The South Dakota defense had other plans. The initial 12-play, 60-yard drive looked as if SIU would go down the field and score, but the Yote defense held firm inside the red zone and forced a fourth down stop to get the offense the ball.



South Dakota, on the other hand, did exactly what Southern Illinois wanted to do on their first drive: took it 85 yards down the field for a touchdown on just five plays. Three of the first five plays from scrimmage for USD – including the first two plays – went for 20+ yards as explosive plays got the home crowd into it early. Jackson Proctor topped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run for his third rushing score of the season.



Follwing another defensive stop, Modrzewski and the offense went right back to work with yet another explosive play. The second USD drive was just one play as Modrzewski found Tennel Bryant wide open behind the defense, dropping a perfect ball, for a 56-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.



Southern Illinois would respond with a touchdown before the half to make it a 14-7 lead at the break. It was all Coyotes statistically in the first half, 264 to 159 total yard advantage with SIU being held to just 2-for-8 on third downs.



The second half would see the Yotes extend their lead, outscoring SIU 17-3 in the half to take a three-touchdown advantage in the game. The half started with each side trading field goals, as Bohdie Ing converted a 31-yard field goal for his sixth field goal this season.



Bryant would put the game on ice with a 44-yard reverse play rushing score early in the fourth quarter. It would be one of two touchdowns for South Dakota in the final frame. Charles Pierre Jr. would pick up his 28th career rushing score later in the quarter, tying Coyote great Stefan Logan for seventh-most all-time.



Modrzewski's 19 touchdown passes now sits T9th in program history for a single season, just through seven games. Pierre Jr. tied the USD FCS era record for career 100-yard rushing game with his 11th of the season, tying Travis Theis (2019-24). Abrams posted his fourth – but first at home – double-digit tackle game with his 11 tackles with Nathan Laperi jumping into the team lead with his third sack of the season.



UP NEXT: South Dakota hits the road again next week, heading to Kentucky to square off against the Murray State Racers on October 17. Kickoff from Murray, Kentucky is slated for 4 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+.

Source: GoYotes.com