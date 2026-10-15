There are few rivalries in the history of college football older than the Black Hills Brawl.

Is it the oldest football rivalry in the state of South Dakota? Close, but no cigar.

The fact remains that it is among the oldest in the country, and dates back to either 1895 or 1900.

If you take a look at the oldest rivalries in the history of college football, that ranks the Black Hills Brawl somewhere between the 12th and 15th oldest.

On Saturday Night in Rapid City, Black Hills State makes their way down from Spearfish to take on the Rockers in what will be game #141 in the storied grudge match.

The first official meeting between what are now Black Hills State and SD Mines came in 1900, and it's been a hotly contested rivalry ever since. Early on, Mines took a commanding 18-1-1 lead in the series, but it stands now as a 67-62-11 advantage for the Rockers.

This season has been a historic one thus far for SD Mines. They have appeared in the D2 rankings for the first time and have now done so in back-to-back weeks. The Rockers come in with a mark of 5-1, with a massive win over FCS' Drake in the opener to their name.

Rockers Junior QB Gage Baker will be among the many players to watch on Saturday Night. Baker has 12 total touchdowns this season and has thrown just 1 interception. Dawson Dunbar leads a potent Rocker rushing attack with over 100 yards per game on the ground with 10 scores. Here's a link to the full stats for SD Mines.

Here's Coach Charlie Flohr of SD Mines on the rivalry:

The Yellow Jackets come in at 4-2 and stunned Sioux Falls on the road in the opener 24-21. Quarterback Cade Weber is a true dual threat for the Jackets, with 14 total scores on the season. Defensively, Linebacker Jayshon Liles leads with 37 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Full stats for BHSU are here.

In the past 15 meetings, it has been as close as can be between the two schools, with SD Mines holding an 8-7 advantage.

Lastly, where and how to watch. You can catch the live streams of the game for either team at this link. There will also be a watch party here in Sioux Falls on Saturday night. Details for the watch party at JJ's can be found here.

Kickoff from O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City is set for 6:00MT/7:00CT on Saturday Night.

Sources: Football - BHSU, South Dakota Mines and Black Hills Brawl - Wikipedia

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