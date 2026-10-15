The Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams connection was fun while it lasted, as the dynamic duo combined for 69 touchdowns while in Green Bay together.

There were a few more in New York when both were on the Jets, but have since gone their separate ways.

Since that time, both players have continued to surge up the all-time stat lists at their respective positions.

This weekend could be a special one for both players, as they both approach legendary names on all-time lists.

Aaron Rodgers won't pass Brett Favre for 4th all-time in career passing yards this season, but will soon pass a big name on the all-time touchdown pass list. Rodgers needs just 3 more touchdown passes to pass Peyton Manning for third all-time.

The Steelers travel to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it's been another big season thus far for Davante Adams, who has already hauled in four touchdown passes. More history could soon be on the way for Adams, as well:

Adams and Larry Fitzgerald are currently tied with 121 career receiving touchdowns, the sixth-most in NFL history. With one more, Adams will have 122 and move ahead of Fitzgerald for sole possession of No. 6 all time.

No one is going to catch the all-time leader, Jerry Rice, any time soon. Rice retired with 197 career receiving touchdowns.

But everyone else ahead of Adams is someone Adams might be able to catch, with a few more good years: In second place is Randy Moss with 156 receiving touchdowns, followed by Terrell Owens with 153, Cris Carter with 130 and Marvin Harrison with 128.

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The LA Rams play host to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Source: NBC Sports

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