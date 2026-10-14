The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 5-1 after a tough home loss to Indiana on Saturday, and will have the tall task of taking on Oregon to get back on track this weekend.

One of the biggest storylines entering the game is that the Huskers will possibly be facing former prized recruit and starting Quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Just a few short years ago, Nebraska fans were rightly enamored with Raiola as a highly coveted recruit out of Georgia.

Raiola departed via the transfer portal after last season and landed at Oregon, where he was the primary backup to Dante Moore until an injury thrust the former Husker back into the spotlight.

After two solid years in Lincoln during which he compiled a 13-9 record as a starter, Raiola departed this offseason in search of a new opportunity. Despite the statistical success, the Huskers never reached the new heights fans envisioned with him under center.

Now, the former top 10 recruit and his former team could lock horns on Saturday night in Eugene in what is a big game for both squads. The Huskers are 5-1 and enter off of a ranked home loss to Indiana, while the Ducks are reeling after their second loss of the season. Oregon enters at 3-2 and 1-1 in the Big Ten race.

Thus far, Raiola has been steady in relief of Dante Moore. He's completed 66% of his passes along with 5 touchdowns while seeing action in three total games. But Coach Dan Lanning indicated that if Moore can't go, Raiola would compete with Brock Thomas for the starting role.

We'll plain and simply just need to wait and see as the game inches closer who will be under center for Saturday's Big Ten showdown.

Kickoff from Autzen Stadium in Eugene is set for 10:00 CT and the game can be seen on FOX.

Source: TD Strike on X and Dylan Raiola College Gamelog



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