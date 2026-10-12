There's the injury bug, then there's whatever the Packers have.

Green Bay has been bitten, stung, infected and stricken with tough injury news over the last calendar year, and it's not going away.

On Sunday, the Packers left Sunday's inspiring win over the Bears with some very uninspiring news.

Get our free mobile app

Just one week removed from losing Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper for the season, another defender is now on the shelf.

Per ESPN.com:

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- For the second time in as many games, the Green Bay Packers lost a defensive player to a season-ending torn Achilles. This time, it's veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Tests Monday confirmed that Hargrave suffered the same fate as linebacker Edgerrin Cooper did a week earlier, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hargrave was injured in the final minutes of Sunday's 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears. At the end of a pass-rush move, he came up hopping and couldn't put any weight on his right leg. He was eventually carted off the field.

"Obviously, really excited for our team and winning the game, but I just saw Hargrave and it doesn't look good," coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. "That kind of takes the air out of the room a little bit when you lose such a, just not only a great player but a great guy, a key piece to this team, and it kind of puts a little bit of a cloud on the day."

The Packers signed Hargrave to a two-year, $23 million contract in free agency this offseason. The deal included a $10.5 million signing bonus. Hargrave, 33, played in four of the first five games this season, missing Week 2 against the New York Jets because of a knee injury and a concussion. Though he did not start any of the games, he played 123 defensive snaps and was credited with four tackles.

Including Hargrave, the Packers had six defensive tackles on the roster. They also have Warren Brinson on injured reserve because of calf and groin injuries and Jordon Riley on the physically unable to perform list because of the Achilles tear he sustained last season. One or both might return this season.

--

The Packers play host to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football. Catch the game on the radio locally on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Source - Packers lose Hargrave to season-ending torn Achilles - ESPN