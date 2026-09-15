The Sioux Falls Skyforce are under two months away from another great season getting underway, and have some big news to share this week.

The team announced on Tuesday that it has both a new Head Coach and General Manager.

The Skyforce are naming Mario Casamajor as the team's new Head Coach, and Liam Doyle as the new General Manager.

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The two replace Dan Bisaccio and Jeremy DeCurtins, respectively.

Per Sioux Falls Skyforce:

The Miami HEAT announced today that Mario Casamajor has been named Head Coach and Liam Doyle has been named General Manager of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s NBA G League affiliate. Casamajor becomes the 23rd head coach in franchise history.

Casamajor enters his sixth season with the HEAT organization after spending the previous three seasons as Head Video Coordinator. He joined Miami as a Video Room Intern ahead of the 2021-22 season and spent two seasons in the video room before being promoted to Head Video Coordinator, supporting the coaching staff through video analysis, game planning and player development.

Prior to joining the HEAT, Casamajor spent three seasons in basketball operations with the Minnesota Timberwolves and their NBA G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. He also spent one season with the Windy City Bulls. Additionally, Casamajor worked as a video coordinator with USA Basketball from 2017-21, including the United States’ gold-medal run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In 2026, Casamajor was named Head Coach of the Nicaragua Men’s National Team and Program Director for the Nicaragua Women’s National Team. The Illinois native began his coaching career as an assistant coach at his alma mater, St. Patrick High School in Chicago, while also coaching the Mac Irvin Fire AAU program on Nike’s EYBL circuit. Casamajor earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Eastern Illinois University.

Doyle most recently served as Senior Manager of Basketball Analytics and Scouting for the HEAT and Assistant General Manager of the Skyforce. In his role with Miami, Doyle provided data analysis and scouting metrics to help the basketball operations department enhance team performance. As Skyforce Assistant General Manager, he assisted with the team’s day-to-day basketball operations.

Doyle began his career with the HEAT as a Basketball Analyst ahead of the 2019-20 season. Two seasons later, he was promoted to Basketball Analytics Manager before advancing to Senior Manager of Basketball Analytics and Scouting. Prior to joining the HEAT, he spent one season as a Data Science Intern with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A native of Albany, New York, Doyle earned his bachelor’s degree in physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2015 and an MBA from the University at Albany in 2018.

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The Skyforce open the season on Saturday, November 7th against the Grand Rapids Gold, and will open the home slate on Friday, November 20th against the Windy City Bulls.

For the latest on the hires and the Skyforce, visit the team's official site below.

Source: Sioux Falls Skyforce Official Site