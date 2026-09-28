The Iowa Hawkeyes were down on Saturday, but they were certainly not out.

The team trailed 19-14 ahead of one final chance at the end zone.

One local prep athlete ending up making the difference in a thrilling 20-19 triumph for the Hawkeyes on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

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Per ESPN.com:

This time, Michigan didn't get another play.

On the final snap Saturday, Iowa quarterback Hank Brown found Reece Vander Zee for a 16-yard touchdown, lifting the Hawkeyes to a stunning 20-19 victory over the No. 18 Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"A moment I'll never forget," Brown said. "You just gotta believe."

According to ESPN Research, it was Iowa's first victory in a decade after trailing in the final minute of regulation.

"It wasn't looking good there in the fourth quarter, certainly," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "But one thing about these guys, though, they don't quit. They fight. It wasn't perfect, but they don't give up."

After missing a 51-yard field goal with 2:33 left to play, Iowa got the ball back at its own 9-yard line with 1:46 remaining and only one timeout.

But on third-and-12, Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry was flagged for unnecessary roughness, giving the Hawkeyes the ball in Michigan territory.

Two plays later, Brown connected with Addison Ostrenga for a 29-yard completion to Michigan's 16-yard line. An injury to Wolverines defensive lineman John Henry Daley stopped the clock, leaving the Hawkeyes two seconds for one final play.

Brown hit Vander Zee just beyond the pylon for the score.

Watch the big moment here!

The 91-yard, game-winning possession was Iowa's second-longest drive over the past five seasons.

Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) had not defeated a ranked Big Ten opponent since beating No. 4 Penn State in 2021. The No. 17 Hawkeyes had not defeated a ranked Big Ten opponent on the road since 2015, when they won at No. 20 Northwestern.

"It was a tough locker room, but told them, hey, it's a shame we let it get away from us," Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said. "Sometimes in life, you get knocked down and things seem tough and how are you going to overcome that, but that's life. You have to pick yourself up, get back to work."

It was the second time this season a game was decided on the final play in the Big House.

Michigan (3-1, 0-1) controversially beat Western Michigan on a Hail Mary touchdown pass in the opener after Big Ten replay officials put one second back on the clock. The NCAA's FBS oversight committee later said the Big Ten didn't follow replay protocols and that had they been followed, "The outcome of the game would have been different."

Iowa will face No. 7 Ohio State at home next Saturday.

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Vander Zee is a Rock Rapids, Iowa native, and played his high school football at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

Source: 'Just gotta believe': Iowa tops Michigan with last-second TD - ESPN