The Minnesota Vikings picked up their fourth win in as many games on Sunday against the Dolphins, but it came at a cost.

The team dealt with injuries along the offensive line to both Tackle Christian Darrisaw and Guard Donovan Jackson.

On Monday, we learned that Darrisaw is dealing with a concussion, while Jackson's injury is more severe.

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Jackson will undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in his Monday press conference that left guard Donovan Jackson suffered a torn meniscus and will likely miss the rest of the regular season.

Jackson is set to undergo surgery to repair the injury.

O’Connell also noted that left tackle Christian Darrisaw is in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s win over Miami.

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The Vikings are 4-0, but have had one of the most unique hot starts in NFL history:

The last time an NFL team started its season 4-0 despite having multiple games without a touchdown was in 1923. The only other time it has ever happened was in 1922, in both cases by the Chicago Cardinals.

No team would realistically expect to be undefeated over such a stretch, but the explanation for the Vikings' success is clear. Their defense has limited opponents to an NFL-best 12.8 points per game this season, and over the past three weeks, their special teams have accounted for six times as many points (42) as their offense (seven).

The Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Week 5 action.

Source: Donovan Jackson out with torn meniscus, Christian Darrisaw in concussion protocol - NBC Sports