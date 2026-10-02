The Minnesota Vikings moved on from JJ McCarthy earlier this week, ending a 2+ year experiment with the young quarterback.

Having arrived and seemingly settled in with his new team, the New York Giants, McCarthy spoke about the trade on Friday.

He described it as a shock in his first comments to the media since the transaction earlier this week.

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Per ProFootballTalk:

McCarthy was acquired in a trade with the Vikings earlier this week as the Giants work out a plan to move forward without Jaxson Dart for the rest of the season. McCarthy said on Friday that there are “a multitude of things you could think of” to explain why his time in Minnesota did not go as planned, but that the only thing that’s important now is making the most of his current situation.

“When I got the call here, it was a shock. I didn’t anticipate it, but at the end of the day, it’s an opportunity,” McCarthy said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “It’s an opportunity to take advantage of. And I love these guys already and I can’t wait to do it for them.”

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He's not wrong. McCarthy should be excited for the opportunity ahead, as it appeared that no such chance was in the cards in Minnesota moving forward.

He slots in immediately as the QB2 with the Giants for now, and will surely have chances to earn his way on to the field in the weeks ahead.

The Giants play host to the Cardinals this weekend, a 12:00 kickoff from the Meadowlands.

Source: J.J. McCarthy: Trade to Giants was a shock and an opportunity - NBC Sports