On Friday morning, the football world received the news that the legendary Mike Ditka had passed away at the age of 86.

There are few players or coaches in the history of the league that became more woven into the fabric of a team and city more so than Ditka.

The Super Bowl XX winning Head Coach of the Bears was much more than that to the city and fan base. Mike Ditka was and is Chicago, and the fans and city loved him dearly.

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Per ESPN.com:

Mike Ditka, the legendary former Chicago Bears coach and first tight end ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 86, his family announced Friday.

Ditka rose to national prominence leading the 1985 Bears, a team that boasted arguably the greatest defense in NFL history, to the franchise's only Super Bowl title.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka," his family said in a statement. "While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family.

"Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever."

No cause of death was announced.

Known for his fiery temper, Ditka often clashed with members of the 1985 team, including quarterback Jim McMahon and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, but the Bears cruised to a 15-1 regular-season record and easily defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX.

Hired by his former coach and Bears founder George Halas in 1982, Ditka led the Bears to the playoffs seven times in his 11 seasons and reached the NFC Championship Game on three occasions.

The fifth overall pick of the 1961 NFL draft by the Bears, Ditka won Rookie of the Year after becoming the first tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards -- remaining the only Chicago tight end ever to do so. He played six years for the Bears, two for the Philadelphia Eagles and four for the Dallas Cowboys. Ditka was a member of the Bears' 1963 NFL championship team and the Cowboys' squad that won Super Bowl VI.

"Mike's impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable," the team said in a statement. "His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations.

"We extend our love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Ditka family, and join all Bears fans in deep sadness and reverence as we remember and honor Mike Ditka."

Current Bears coach Ben Johnson called Ditka the "gold standard in terms of this place."

"He's a legend around here, as a player, as a coach," Johnson said. "His impact is still being felt to this day, and as the head coach of the Bears, I feel humbled to be in that same chair that he was once in. It's a sad day hearing that he's passing on."

Dikta was the first tight end to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, being inducted in 1988. The Bears retired his No. 89 in 2013, saying it would be the last number retired by the team.

"Mike Ditka epitomized football over so many years," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "He brought intensity, authenticity, and an unmistakable personality to everything he did.

"Mike was a champion for taking care of those who helped build our game. We extend our deepest condolences to Diana and the Ditka family."

The Bears fired Ditka after the 1992 season, but he resurfaced with the Saints in 1997. He was unable to replicate the success he had in Chicago, however, going 15-33 in his three seasons in New Orleans.

Ditka's run in New Orleans is best remembered for the trade that brought running back Ricky Williams to the Saints. New Orleans traded eight draft picks, including two first-round selections, to Washington for the right to move up and draft Williams fifth overall in 1999.

Ditka and Williams famously appeared on a 1999 ESPN The Magazine cover. Ditka was in a tuxedo alongside Williams, who wore a wedding gown to symbolize their football marriage.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family, his loved ones, and the generations of fans who were inspired by his unforgettable presence in our sport," the Saints said in a statement. "Mike's life was defined by an unyielding work ethic, a fierce love for the game, and a relentless determination that helped reshape American football.

"We proudly honor his chapters as a head coach in New Orleans. While his time leading our franchise on the field was brief in longevity, his presence left an indelible mark on our organization."

Ditka's short stint in New Orleans had no negative impact on his marketability. He became an icon in Chicago, opening several restaurants and endorsing a long list of products, including wine, cigars and sausages. He starred in television commercials and appeared, as himself, in several television shows and in Will Ferrell's 2005 comedy "Kicking and Screaming."

"Saturday Night Live" even aired an ongoing skit titled "Bill Swerski's Superfans" that paid tribute to Ditka and "Da Bears."

After his coaching career, Ditka worked as an analyst, first at NBC and then for ESPN, including as a member of "Sunday NFL Countdown."

"Mike was larger than life, an iconic football figure whose presence commanded attention the moment he walked into a room," ESPN vice president/executive producer Seth Markman said in a statement.

"For those of us who worked with him at ESPN, we were able to experience another side of Mike -- a kind, generous and genuinely caring colleague who treated everyone with warmth and respect, whether he knew you or not. He was beloved by teammates throughout ESPN, and we will miss him greatly."

Longtime ESPN NFL host Chris Berman called Ditka a "national treasure."

"We were lucky at ESPN to have him as a teammate on Sunday NFL Countdown for over a decade," Berman said in a statement. "Not only did he put a smile on our faces every week, he did the same for millions of viewers."

A native of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Ditka, born Oct. 18, 1939, was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball) at Pitt who pursued a career in football after college.

As a tight end, Ditka led Pitt in receiving in each of his three seasons on varsity (1958-60) and was a unanimous All-America selection in 1960. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

"When our players see Mike Ditka's name, I want them to understand how he competed," current Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "He gave everything he had and expected the same from the guys beside him. That's Pitt. He showed us that tough people find a way through tough times and taught us to fight for the names on the front and back of our jerseys."

Ditka and Baltimore's John Mackey changed the tight end position and offensive schemes forever. He was a battering ram of a blocker, but Ditka was just as likely to catch a short pass and pinball through a secondary or outrace a lone safety on a deep touchdown throw.

After his playing career, Ditka spent nine seasons as an assistant coach for Tom Landry in Dallas before Halas tabbed him to replace Neill Armstrong following the 1981 season.

"'Iron Mike' brought an unrivaled level of toughness to an era already defined by physicality," Hall of Fame president and CEO Jim Porter said in a statement, "but he also was much more gifted as a pass catcher than many realized and became the ideal player for Coach George Halas to reimagine the tight end position. Mike brought competitiveness and a hard-nosed play style as he developed into both a fantastic blocker and someone who could punish would-be tacklers on his receptions.

"He brought that same philosophy to his coaching, leading the famous 1985 team that paired with one of the most vaunted and dominant defenses in NFL history with a top-ranked offense. Mike's captivating personality and leadership qualities will be preserved and celebrated forever in Canton."

Ditka suffered a pair of heart attacks, including one in 1988 while he was Bears coach, as well as a minor stroke in 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Source: Legendary coach, Hall of Fame TE Mike Ditka dies at age 86 - ESPN