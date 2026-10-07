The Baltimore Ravens had a self-imposed need at Center this season.

The team let go of Iowa alum Tyler Linderbaum in free agency this offseason, and they're now acting quickly just a few weeks into the season to address the position again.

Cam Jurgens, who was a second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2022, is reportedly on the move as of Wednesday morning.

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Per ESPN.com:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens on Wednesday, filling a desperate need at that position for Baltimore.

The Ravens sent a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round selection to the Eagles in exchange for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-rounder.

Baltimore has been trying all year to fill the void left by Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in March. The Ravens are down to their fourth center of the season in rookie first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane, who moved from the starting right guard spot after Baltimore's top three centers were placed on injured reserve.

Jurgens, 27, is under contract through the 2029 season.

"Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "He's a young foundational piece along our offensive line -- a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore."

The trade is the second major change in consecutive days for the Eagles' offensive line following All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson's retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The Eagles moved Jurgens from center to left guard Week 2 after Landon Dickerson was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Jurgens, who had never played left guard at the pro level, struggled in that role. He is currently in concussion protocol after self-reporting symptoms following Sunday's game against the Rams.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said they weren't looking to move Jurgens but talks with the Ravens intensified over the past 24 hours, with the terms becoming what Roseman thought would result in a "win-win."

"Obviously they're getting a player that has been a two-time Pro Bowl center for us, and for us, being able to get the picks we were able to get and use that money also to sign players" factored into the decision, Roseman said.

He added that between Drew Kendall's play at center since getting the opportunity plus the draft picks they acquired and the money they have freed up, they saw the trade as the Eagles "getting four players for one."

The Ravens are hoping the addition of Jurgens will stop the revolving door at center. In late August, Danny Pinter was closing in on winning the center job before he suffered a season-ending knee injury during a joint practice at the Minnesota Vikings. Then, in Baltimore's 34-31 win in Rio, the Ravens lost their top two centers in Jovaughn Gwyn (broken fibula) and Ethan Pocic (knee).

Gwyn, who had started the first three games, is expected to be sidelined two to three months, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Ioane is expected to start his second straight game at center on Sunday night at the Atlanta Falcons but can move back to his natural position of guard when Jurgens is ready to take over at center.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter said the expectation is for Jurgens to be ready by next week.

"Mentally, he is at a really high level, I would say," Minter said. "So, I think it is a great opportunity for him to step in here. We will have to catch him up."

This marks the Ravens' first major trade since Baltimore backed out of the trade for edge rusher Maxx Crosby. On March 10, the Ravens rescinded a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, which included two first-round picks, because of medical concerns that arose during a physical.

The Eagles are high on a pair of interior linemen in Kendall and Willie Lampkin. Kendall has been manning the center position the past three weeks, with mixed results, while Lampkin should be in line for his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.

Source: ESPN.com

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