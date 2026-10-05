The Northern State Wolves are one of just two NSIC schools that currently have a number in front of their name in the AFCA poll.

The Wolves are fresh off a 16-9 win over Bemidji State, and at 5-1 are in the rankings for the first time this season.

Per NSUWolves.com:

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Following the release of the AFCA Top-25 Poll this morning, the Northern State University football team moved up three spots to No. 22 in the D2Football.com Top-25 Poll. This marks the first time in program history where the Wolves are ranked in the top-25 of both active NCAA Division II polls.



The Wolves are joined by NSIC opponents No. 3 Minnesota State and No. 18 Minnesota Duluth. Northern will face off against the Bulldogs at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Duluth.



D2FOOTBALL.COM TOP-25 POLL

1. Ferris State (5-0)

2. Harding (5-0)

3. Minnesota State (6-0)

4. Kutztown (5-0)

5. Grand Valley State (5-0)

6. CSU Pueblo (6-0)

7. Western Colorado (6-0)

8. Central Washington (3-2)

9. Slippery Rock (5-0)

10. Emporia State (5-0)

11. Northwest Missouri State (3-1)

12. Northwood (5-0)

13. IUP (5-0)

14. Davenport (5-0)

15. Valdosta State (4-1)

16. North Greenville (5-0)

17. Findlay (4-1)

18. Minnesota Duluth (4-2)

19. Central Missouri (4-1)

20. Henderson State (5-0)

21. Mars Hill (5-0)

22. Northern State (5-1)

23. UT Permian Basin (4-1)

24. Michigan Tech (4-1)

25. Edward Waters (5-1)



AFCA TOP-25 POLL

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Ferris St. (31) 5-0 775 1 2. Harding 5-0 744 2 3. Kutztown 5-0 704 3 4. CSU Pueblo 6-0 672 4 5. Minnesota St. 6-0 651 5 6. Grand Valley St. 5-0 628 6 7. Western Colorado 6-0 572 7 8. Slippery Rock 5-0 554 8 9. Emporia St. 5-0 499 10 10. Indiana (Pa.) 5-0 476 9 11. Davenport 5-0 464 11 12. Northwood 5-0 385 14 13. Central Washington 3-2 378 12 14. Northwest Missouri St. 3-1 376 13 15. North Greenville 5-0 325 17 16. Findlay 4-1 308 16 17. Henderson St. 5-0 273 19 18. Valdosta St. 4-1 243 18 19. Michigan Tech 4-1 213 20 20. Mars Hill 5-0 190 21t 21. Carson-Newman 5-1 146 23 22. West Alabama 5-1 124 24 23. UT Permian Basin 4-1 117 NR 24. Central Missouri 4-1 59 NR 25. Northern St. 5-1 42 NR



Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Union, 40; Benedict, 24; Minnesota-Duluth, 24; Northeastern St., 14; Shepherd, 14; Wayne St. (Neb.), 10; West Liberty, 9; Virginia St., 7; Newberry, 4; Midwestern St., 3; Tiffin, 3; Johnson C. Smith, 2; East Central, 1; Edward Waters, 1; South Dakota Mines, 1.

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The Wolves will surely be tested over the next three weeks, as they travel to take on Duluth and Moorhead before returning home to face Augustana on Halloween.

Source: Northern State University Athletics