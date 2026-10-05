Northern State Wolves Climb into Rankings After 5-1 Start

Northern State Wolves Climb into Rankings After 5-1 Start

Northern State University

The Northern State Wolves are one of just two NSIC schools that currently have a number in front of their name in the AFCA poll.

The Wolves are fresh off a 16-9 win over Bemidji State, and at 5-1 are in the rankings for the first time this season.

Per NSUWolves.com:

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Following the release of the AFCA Top-25 Poll this morning, the Northern State University football team moved up three spots to No. 22 in the D2Football.com Top-25 Poll. This marks the first time in program history where the Wolves are ranked in the top-25 of both active NCAA Division II polls.
 
The Wolves are joined by NSIC opponents No. 3 Minnesota State and No. 18 Minnesota Duluth. Northern will face off against the Bulldogs at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Duluth.
 
D2FOOTBALL.COM TOP-25 POLL
1. Ferris State (5-0)
2. Harding (5-0)
3. Minnesota State (6-0)
4. Kutztown (5-0)
5. Grand Valley State (5-0)
6. CSU Pueblo (6-0)
7. Western Colorado (6-0)
8. Central Washington (3-2)
9. Slippery Rock (5-0)
10. Emporia State (5-0)
11. Northwest Missouri State (3-1)
12. Northwood (5-0)
13. IUP (5-0)
14. Davenport (5-0)
15. Valdosta State (4-1)
16. North Greenville (5-0)
17. Findlay (4-1)
18. Minnesota Duluth (4-2)
19. Central Missouri (4-1)
20. Henderson State (5-0)
21. Mars Hill (5-0)
22. Northern State (5-1)
23. UT Permian Basin (4-1)
24. Michigan Tech (4-1)
25. Edward Waters (5-1)
 
AFCA TOP-25 POLL

RankSchool (1st votes)Rec.Pts.Prev.
1.Ferris St. (31)5-07751
2.Harding5-07442
3.Kutztown5-07043
4.CSU Pueblo6-06724
5.Minnesota St.6-06515
6.Grand Valley St.5-06286
7.Western Colorado6-05727
8.Slippery Rock5-05548
9.Emporia St.5-049910
10.Indiana (Pa.)5-04769
11.Davenport5-046411
12.Northwood5-038514
13.Central Washington3-237812
14.Northwest Missouri St.3-137613
15.North Greenville5-032517
16.Findlay4-130816
17.Henderson St.5-027319
18.Valdosta St.4-124318
19.Michigan Tech4-121320
20.Mars Hill5-019021t
21.Carson-Newman5-114623
22.West Alabama5-112424
23.UT Permian Basin4-1117NR
24.Central Missouri4-159NR
25.Northern St.5-142NR

 
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Union, 40; Benedict, 24; Minnesota-Duluth, 24; Northeastern St., 14; Shepherd, 14; Wayne St. (Neb.), 10; West Liberty, 9; Virginia St., 7; Newberry, 4; Midwestern St., 3; Tiffin, 3; Johnson C. Smith, 2; East Central, 1; Edward Waters, 1; South Dakota Mines, 1.

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The Wolves will surely be tested over the next three weeks, as they travel to take on Duluth and Moorhead before returning home to face Augustana on Halloween.

Source: Northern State University Athletics

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