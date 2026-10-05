Northern State Wolves Climb into Rankings After 5-1 Start
The Northern State Wolves are one of just two NSIC schools that currently have a number in front of their name in the AFCA poll.
The Wolves are fresh off a 16-9 win over Bemidji State, and at 5-1 are in the rankings for the first time this season.
Per NSUWolves.com:
Following the release of the AFCA Top-25 Poll this morning, the Northern State University football team moved up three spots to No. 22 in the D2Football.com Top-25 Poll. This marks the first time in program history where the Wolves are ranked in the top-25 of both active NCAA Division II polls.
The Wolves are joined by NSIC opponents No. 3 Minnesota State and No. 18 Minnesota Duluth. Northern will face off against the Bulldogs at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Duluth.
D2FOOTBALL.COM TOP-25 POLL
1. Ferris State (5-0)
2. Harding (5-0)
3. Minnesota State (6-0)
4. Kutztown (5-0)
5. Grand Valley State (5-0)
6. CSU Pueblo (6-0)
7. Western Colorado (6-0)
8. Central Washington (3-2)
9. Slippery Rock (5-0)
10. Emporia State (5-0)
11. Northwest Missouri State (3-1)
12. Northwood (5-0)
13. IUP (5-0)
14. Davenport (5-0)
15. Valdosta State (4-1)
16. North Greenville (5-0)
17. Findlay (4-1)
18. Minnesota Duluth (4-2)
19. Central Missouri (4-1)
20. Henderson State (5-0)
21. Mars Hill (5-0)
22. Northern State (5-1)
23. UT Permian Basin (4-1)
24. Michigan Tech (4-1)
25. Edward Waters (5-1)
AFCA TOP-25 POLL
|Rank
|School (1st votes)
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Ferris St. (31)
|5-0
|775
|1
|2.
|Harding
|5-0
|744
|2
|3.
|Kutztown
|5-0
|704
|3
|4.
|CSU Pueblo
|6-0
|672
|4
|5.
|Minnesota St.
|6-0
|651
|5
|6.
|Grand Valley St.
|5-0
|628
|6
|7.
|Western Colorado
|6-0
|572
|7
|8.
|Slippery Rock
|5-0
|554
|8
|9.
|Emporia St.
|5-0
|499
|10
|10.
|Indiana (Pa.)
|5-0
|476
|9
|11.
|Davenport
|5-0
|464
|11
|12.
|Northwood
|5-0
|385
|14
|13.
|Central Washington
|3-2
|378
|12
|14.
|Northwest Missouri St.
|3-1
|376
|13
|15.
|North Greenville
|5-0
|325
|17
|16.
|Findlay
|4-1
|308
|16
|17.
|Henderson St.
|5-0
|273
|19
|18.
|Valdosta St.
|4-1
|243
|18
|19.
|Michigan Tech
|4-1
|213
|20
|20.
|Mars Hill
|5-0
|190
|21t
|21.
|Carson-Newman
|5-1
|146
|23
|22.
|West Alabama
|5-1
|124
|24
|23.
|UT Permian Basin
|4-1
|117
|NR
|24.
|Central Missouri
|4-1
|59
|NR
|25.
|Northern St.
|5-1
|42
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Union, 40; Benedict, 24; Minnesota-Duluth, 24; Northeastern St., 14; Shepherd, 14; Wayne St. (Neb.), 10; West Liberty, 9; Virginia St., 7; Newberry, 4; Midwestern St., 3; Tiffin, 3; Johnson C. Smith, 2; East Central, 1; Edward Waters, 1; South Dakota Mines, 1.
--
The Wolves will surely be tested over the next three weeks, as they travel to take on Duluth and Moorhead before returning home to face Augustana on Halloween.
Source: Northern State University Athletics
The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien