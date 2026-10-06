NDSU Bison Pace Field in Summit MBB/WBB Preseason Polls
The NDSU Bison are the favorites to win the Summit League on both the Men's and Women's side this season.
The preseason polls are here, and the teams from Fargo will be the squads to beat this season.
SDSU Junior Guard Joe Sayler was named as the conference Preseason Player of the Year.
Here's a look at both polls as well as the list of preseason conference honorees per The Summit League.
2026-27 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year
Avery Koenen, North Dakota State*
2026-27 Preseason All-Summit League First Team
Elauni Bennett, Kansas City, Sr., G (10.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg)#
Marisa Frost, North Dakota State, Jr. G (13.2 ppg, 2.5 apg)#
Avery Koenen, North Dakota State, Jr., F (19.8 ppg, 11.9 rpg)#
Molly Joyce, South Dakota, Sr., G (15.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg)#
Alyssa Sand, St. Thomas, Jr. F (14.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg)#
Jocelyn Schiller, North Dakota State, Jr., G (11.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.9 apg)#
2026-27 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team
Karrington Asp, North Dakota State, So., F (10.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg)#
Emani Bennett, Kansas City, Sr., G (12.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg)#
Emilee Fox, South Dakota State, Jr. G (9.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg )#
Hadley Thul, South Dakota State, So., G (6.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg)#
Katie Vasecka, South Dakota State, Jr., G (8.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg)#
#Stats from 2025-26 Summit League games
*Preseason player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team
2026-27 Summit League Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points (1st)
|2024-25 Record (SL)
|1.
|North Dakota State
|456(24)
|29-5 (15-1)
|2.
|South Dakota State
|429 (8)
|27-7 (14-2)
|3.
|South Dakota
|359
|26-10 (12-4)
|4.
|St. Thomas
|283
|16-16 (8-8)
|5.
|Oral Roberts
|253
|15-15 (8-8)
|6.
|Kansas City
|212
|7-23 (4-12)
|7.
|Omaha
|151
|6-27 (3-13)
|8.
|North Dakota
|121
|7-24 (3-13)
2026-27 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year
Joe Sayler, South Dakota State*
Preseason All-Summit League First Team
Kendall Blue, St. Thomas, Gr., G (0.9 ppg)^
Carter Bjerke, St. Thomas, Gr., F (10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg)#
Connor Dow, Oral Roberts, Sr. G (13.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg)
Austin Herro, St. Thomas, Sr. G (6.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.5 apg)#
Joe Sayler, South Dakota State, Jr., G (17.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg)#
Andy Stefonowicz, North Dakota State, Jr., G (9.2 ppg, 5.1 apg)#
Preseason All-Summit League Second Team
Vince Buzelis, South Dakota, So., G (9.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg)
Kalen Garry, South Dakota State, Sr., G (10.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg)#
Jaylen Smith, Kansas City, Sr., G (8.1 ppg, 2.8 apg)@
Grant Stubblefield, Omaha, Sr., G (10.8 ppg, 3.8 apg)
Jesse Van Kalsbeek, South Dakota State, Jr. F (27.0 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 4.8 apg)$
*Preseason Player of the Year automatically earns a spot on first team
#stats are from 2025-26 Summit League games
@stats are from 2025-26 SoCon games
^stats are from 2025-26 Big Ten Conference games
$stats are from 2025-26 Great Plains Athletic Conference games
2026-27 Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points (1st)
|2025-26 Record (SL)
|1.
|North Dakota State
|418(13)
|24-10 (13-3)
|2.
|St. Thomas
|410 (11)
|22-13 (12-4)
|3.
|South Dakota State
|396(7)
|20-12 (11-5)
|4.
|Omaha
|296 (1)
|21-11 (10-6)
|5.
|South Dakota
|240
|19-14 (9-7)
|6.
|North Dakota
|194
|13-20 (4-12)
|7.
|Oral Roberts
|183
|12-21 (5-11)
|8.
|Kansas City
|127
|7-23 (3-13)
Source: The Summit League
The Last Ten Winners of the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien