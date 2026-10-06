The NDSU Bison are the favorites to win the Summit League on both the Men's and Women's side this season.

The preseason polls are here, and the teams from Fargo will be the squads to beat this season.

SDSU Junior Guard Joe Sayler was named as the conference Preseason Player of the Year.

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Here's a look at both polls as well as the list of preseason conference honorees per The Summit League.

Women's Basketball

2026-27 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Avery Koenen, North Dakota State*

2026-27 Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Elauni Bennett, Kansas City, Sr., G (10.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg)#

Marisa Frost, North Dakota State, Jr. G (13.2 ppg, 2.5 apg)#

Avery Koenen, North Dakota State, Jr., F (19.8 ppg, 11.9 rpg)#

Molly Joyce, South Dakota, Sr., G (15.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg)#

Alyssa Sand, St. Thomas, Jr. F (14.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg)#

Jocelyn Schiller, North Dakota State, Jr., G (11.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.9 apg)#

2026-27 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Karrington Asp, North Dakota State, So., F (10.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg)#

Emani Bennett, Kansas City, Sr., G (12.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg)#

Emilee Fox, South Dakota State, Jr. G (9.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg )#

Hadley Thul, South Dakota State, So., G (6.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg)#

Katie Vasecka, South Dakota State, Jr., G (8.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg)#

#Stats from 2025-26 Summit League games

*Preseason player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

2026-27 Summit League Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2024-25 Record (SL) 1. North Dakota State 456(24) 29-5 (15-1) 2. South Dakota State 429 (8) 27-7 (14-2) 3. South Dakota 359 26-10 (12-4) 4. St. Thomas 283 16-16 (8-8) 5. Oral Roberts 253 15-15 (8-8) 6. Kansas City 212 7-23 (4-12) 7. Omaha 151 6-27 (3-13) 8. North Dakota 121 7-24 (3-13)

Men's Basketball

2026-27 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Joe Sayler, South Dakota State*

Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Kendall Blue, St. Thomas, Gr., G (0.9 ppg)^

Carter Bjerke, St. Thomas, Gr., F (10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg)#

Connor Dow, Oral Roberts, Sr. G (13.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg)

Austin Herro, St. Thomas, Sr. G (6.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.5 apg)#

Joe Sayler, South Dakota State, Jr., G (17.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg)#

Andy Stefonowicz, North Dakota State, Jr., G (9.2 ppg, 5.1 apg)#

Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Vince Buzelis, South Dakota, So., G (9.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg)

Kalen Garry, South Dakota State, Sr., G (10.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg)#

Jaylen Smith, Kansas City, Sr., G (8.1 ppg, 2.8 apg)@

Grant Stubblefield, Omaha, Sr., G (10.8 ppg, 3.8 apg)

Jesse Van Kalsbeek, South Dakota State, Jr. F (27.0 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 4.8 apg)$

*Preseason Player of the Year automatically earns a spot on first team

#stats are from 2025-26 Summit League games

@stats are from 2025-26 SoCon games

^stats are from 2025-26 Big Ten Conference games

$stats are from 2025-26 Great Plains Athletic Conference games

2026-27 Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2025-26 Record (SL) 1. North Dakota State 418(13) 24-10 (13-3) 2. St. Thomas 410 (11) 22-13 (12-4) 3. South Dakota State 396(7) 20-12 (11-5) 4. Omaha 296 (1) 21-11 (10-6) 5. South Dakota 240 19-14 (9-7) 6. North Dakota 194 13-20 (4-12) 7. Oral Roberts 183 12-21 (5-11) 8. Kansas City 127 7-23 (3-13)

Source: The Summit League