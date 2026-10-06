NDSU Bison Pace Field in Summit MBB/WBB Preseason Polls

NDSU Bison Pace Field in Summit MBB/WBB Preseason Polls

Getty Images

The NDSU Bison are the favorites to win the Summit League on both the Men's and Women's side this season.

The preseason polls are here, and the teams from Fargo will be the squads to beat this season.

SDSU Junior Guard Joe Sayler was named as the conference Preseason Player of the Year.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at both polls as well as the list of preseason conference honorees per The Summit League.

Women's Basketball

2026-27 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year 
Avery Koenen, North Dakota State*

2026-27 Preseason All-Summit League First Team 
Elauni Bennett, Kansas City, Sr., G (10.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg)#
Marisa Frost, North Dakota State, Jr. G (13.2 ppg, 2.5 apg)#
Avery Koenen, North Dakota State, Jr., F (19.8 ppg, 11.9 rpg)#
Molly Joyce, South Dakota, Sr., G (15.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg)# 
Alyssa Sand, St. Thomas, Jr. F (14.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg)#
Jocelyn Schiller, North Dakota State, Jr., G (11.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.9 apg)#

2026-27 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team  
Karrington Asp, North Dakota State, So., F (10.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg)#
Emani Bennett, Kansas City, Sr., G (12.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg)#
Emilee Fox, South Dakota State, Jr. G (9.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg )# 
Hadley Thul, South Dakota State, So., G (6.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg)# 
Katie Vasecka, South Dakota State, Jr., G (8.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg)# 
#Stats from 2025-26 Summit League games
*Preseason player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

2026-27 Summit League Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll 

RankSchoolPoints (1st)2024-25 Record (SL)
1.North Dakota State456(24)29-5 (15-1)
2. South Dakota State 429 (8) 27-7 (14-2) 
3. South Dakota 359 26-10 (12-4)
4.St. Thomas28316-16 (8-8)
5.Oral Roberts25315-15 (8-8)
6.Kansas City2127-23 (4-12)
7.Omaha1516-27 (3-13)
8.North Dakota1217-24 (3-13)

Men's Basketball

2026-27 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year 
Joe Sayler, South Dakota State* 

Preseason All-Summit League First Team 
Kendall Blue, St. Thomas, Gr., G (0.9 ppg)^
Carter Bjerke, St. Thomas, Gr., F (10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg)#
Connor Dow, Oral Roberts, Sr. G (13.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg)
Austin Herro, St. Thomas, Sr. G (6.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.5 apg)#
Joe Sayler, South Dakota State, Jr., G (17.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg)# 
Andy Stefonowicz, North Dakota State, Jr., G (9.2 ppg, 5.1 apg)#

Preseason All-Summit League Second Team 
Vince Buzelis, South Dakota, So., G (9.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg) 
Kalen Garry, South Dakota State, Sr., G (10.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg)# 
Jaylen Smith, Kansas City, Sr., G (8.1 ppg, 2.8 apg)@
Grant Stubblefield, Omaha, Sr., G (10.8 ppg, 3.8 apg)
Jesse Van Kalsbeek, South Dakota State, Jr. F (27.0 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 4.8 apg)$ 

*Preseason Player of the Year automatically earns a spot on first team
#stats are from 2025-26 Summit League games
@stats are from 2025-26 SoCon games
^stats are from 2025-26 Big Ten Conference games
$stats are from 2025-26 Great Plains Athletic Conference games

2026-27 Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll 

RankSchoolPoints (1st)2025-26 Record (SL)
1.North Dakota State418(13)24-10 (13-3)
2.St. Thomas410 (11)22-13 (12-4)
3. South Dakota State 396(7) 20-12 (11-5) 
4.Omaha296 (1)21-11 (10-6)
5. South Dakota 240 19-14 (9-7) 
6.North Dakota19413-20 (4-12)
7.Oral Roberts18312-21 (5-11)
8.Kansas City1277-23 (3-13)

Source: The Summit League

The Last Ten Winners of the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

 

Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls