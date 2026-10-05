The Harrisburg Tiger Volleyball program is mortal.

The Tigers lost their first in-state match since 2022 on Saturday to Brandon Valley 3-2.

It left many to question whether Brandon Valley would (and should) take over the top spot in the Class AA prep volleyball rankings.

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We got an answer on Monday, and it is awfully close.

After the poll release, we found out that the Tigers have narrowly retained the top spot following the week's worth of action.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (9) 13-4 73 1 2. Brandon Valley (7) 3. S.F. Lincoln 14-4 71 3 10-3 48 2 4. Watertown10-5 27 4 5. O'Gorman 8-5 16 5

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Stevens (16-4) 3; S.F. Washington (8-3) 2

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (15) 2. Dell Rapids 15-8 80 1 17-2 64 2 3. Dakota Valley 14-5 46 3 4. Clark-Willow Lake 15-1 31 4 5. St. Thomas More 23-6 14 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin (13-2) 5

CLASS B

1. Warner (15) 19-3 79 1 2. Chester Area (1) 17-4 65 3. Colman-Egan 2 15-2 38 3 4. Bennett County 19-1 31 5. Northwestern 4 21-4 14 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Gayville-Volin (24-2) 7; Harding County (18-1) 3; Dell Rapids St. Mary's (20-2) 3